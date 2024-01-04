Some snow, maybe ice expected for Staunton area Saturday

STAUNTON — Less snow and more icy conditions may be in store for the area Saturday, according to AccuWeather's Tom Kines.

The senior meteorologist said Thursday morning that he is becoming more and more concerned that it will be more sleet and freezing rain and less snow Saturday as the Shenandoah Valley prepares for its first winter storm of 2024 less than a week into the new year.

"Either way you slice it it's going to be a crummy day on Saturday," Kines said.

He expects the precipitation to arrive as snow Saturday mid-morning and then change over to the icy stuff later in the day. Timing will be key, he said. If it's sleeting by noon, then expect more ice than snow. If it's still snowing around lunchtime then we may get a bit more snow.

Overall he is forecasting for the Staunton area around 2 to 3 inches of snow along with the sleet and freezing rain. He said we could even see just rain at some point during the storm. The further east you travel in Virginia the more rain will be involved.

"For those who have to travel Saturday, you have to expect that the roads will be slick," Kines said. "You have to watch for icy spots."

Kines said the storm should be out of the area late Saturday night, early Sunday morning.

"By the time people are getting up Sunday morning the precipitation is all done with," Kines said.

Kines is still expecting some precipitation on Tuesday, but it will be mostly rain. He did say it could start as ice, but that will change over to all rain later. He said the rain could be heavy.

