Snow means big business for private snow removal companies

While some of us feel dread when we see flurries, it’s good news for others.

As snow-covered roads and sidewalks Friday, it was a welcomed sight for some.

“First time in a couple of years it’s been tough on the business the last couple years, but finally got a good forecast and did a good job,” Patrick Lunne said.

Lunne runs his own landscaping and snow removal company.

The snow removal income has suffered from a lack of snow in the last 18 months.

“That’s tough on business, we’ll take it when we get it,” Lunne said.

Keith Moore is a key part of the Needmore landscaping and snow Removal company.

They’ve had to do odd jobs the last two winters.

That’s why he was happy to head out at midnight Thursday into Friday.

“This is my second round, I’ve done probably 10 and I’m on my second round,” Moore said.



