Snow is in Michigan weather forecast: How much is expected

Jenna Prestininzi, Detroit Free Press
min read
Winter wonderland is on its way.

Michigan is set for snow Sunday, with snowfall and light accumulation expected across the state.

The state will see snowfall Sunday as temperatures drop ahead of the approaching winter season. The weekend starts out dry leading into snowfall late Saturday and during Sunday in various parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

The state previously saw some snow earlier this fall, including on Halloween.

Snow coming

Expect a cold weekend, with precipitation high Sunday.

Sunday will see temperatures in the low to upper 30s throughout the state, with temperatures dropping to the upper 20s in northern Michigan overnight. Snow is likely in both southern and northern regions of the state, with an 80% chance of precipitation.

Snow is expected to start late Saturday in northern Michigan and extend into Sunday, whereas the snow will start in southeast Michigan on Sunday afternoon, continuing into the evening. Snow may accumulate throughout the region.

