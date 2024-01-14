Snow Monday night for Staunton? Accuweather says yes, National Weather Service not counting inches (yet)

Snow beginning Monday evening and ending in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday could generate the first significant snowfall of the winter in the valley. Two of our main sources for weather are taking slightly different tacks toward that suggestion.

Accuweather's outlook as of Sunday morning includes a 46% chance of two to four inches of snowfall in the Staunton area. There's just a 26% chance of 4-8 inches, 18% chance of an inch or two of snow, and a 9% chance of less than an inch.

The National Weather Service's Hazardous Weather Outlook posted Sunday morning is more circumspect.

"There is an enhanced winter storm threat Monday night into Tuesday morning. If the threat materializes, it may cause significant travel disruptions and closings for the Tuesday morning commute," the advisory reads.

A large swath of snow activity affecting West Virginia, Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania has not yet found its way eastward enough to impact Virginia as of Sunday morning.

Throughout the next few days, temperatures will be hovering around freezing.

The News Leader will update weather information as conditions change.

