Snow Mound Around Stranded Car Amid During Whiteout Conditions

A car slid off road during whiteout conditions in Vega, Texas, on January 8, as heavy snow and strong gusts impacted the area.

Video filmed by Chad Casey shows wind roaring around a car that had slid off a road, forming a barrier of snow around the vehicle.

The National Weather Service (NWS) urged drivers to use caution, and said travel should be restricted to emergencies only. The NWS said winds were expected to increase Monday afternoon, with gusts as high as 65 mph. Credit: Chad Casey via Storyful