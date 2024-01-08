Snow moving in on Monday and Tuesday

Jan. 7—A winter storm moving into the area over the next two days could bring between 2 and 6 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather agency has issued a winter weather advisory across the Interstate 90 corridor in southern Minnesota from 3 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The advisory states motorists should plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.