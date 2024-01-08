Snow, as much as 4-10 inches, to start Monday night and continue into Wednesday morning

Winter Storm Warnings or Watches have been issued for much of Wisconsin Tuesday into Wednesday, with the first flakes expected to start flying Monday night, according to the National Weather Service in Sullivan.

Southern, central and northeastern parts of the state are expected to see more than 4 inches of snow, with widespread chances for over six, said Michaela Heeren, a weather service meteorologist. South and central Wisconsin could potentially see up to 10 inches, but the question is where?

"We're looking at a pretty decent snowfall event," Heeren said.

Here's what to know, including where and when the winter weather is expected to begin; when the snowfall will ramp up; and how the Milwaukee area, specifically, will be impacted.

When will the winter weather begin? As early as Monday night in parts of Wisconsin.

The initial stages of the winter weather will start in southwestern Wisconsin around 6 p.m., with the first flakes expected around the Millville, Dodgeville and Darlington, areas, according to Heeren.

That activity will quickly move northeastward into the central and southeastern parts of the state by 9 p.m. That will include La Crosse to the Madison area and down toward Janesville and Lake Geneva.

"With this initial push of snowfall, it's going to be more on the lighter side," Heeren said. "Not so heavy of rate — maybe up to ½ an inch per hour."

This light snowfall will continue across southern Wisconsin through midnight and slowly spread into the central portion of the state by midnight. It'll reach the remainder of the state into the early morning hours of Tuesday, between 3 and 6 a.m. That will include Waukesha, Racine, Eau Claire and Stevens Point.

When, where will the snowfall ramp up?

The snowfall looks like it will become "more intense" going into Tuesday morning, Heeren said. Again, this will start in the southwestern part of the state and move up into central Wisconsin over the course of the day.

"That most intensive band of precipitation does look to be primarily focused on southern Wisconsin before things slowly start to taper off Tuesday night," she said.

The snow will start tapering off around midnight Wednesday in southwestern and western Wisconsin, and early Wednesday morning in the eastern and central parts of the state.

How much snowfall is expected?

Southern, central and northeastern Wisconsin have a "high potential" of seeing more than 4 inches of snowfall, Heeren said. That region also has "widespread chances" for six or more inches of snow.

South and central Wisconsin could potentially see up to 10 inches, according to Heeren.

"We know there will be very likely a region that sees that higher total," Heeren said. "It's just a question of where?"

Eastern Wisconsin — away from the immediate lakeshore and far southeast regions — may "underperform" due to the warmer lake temperature, she said.

What snow will the Milwaukee area experience?

The Milwaukee area will start seeing light snowflakes develop around 9 p.m. Monday

The "main activity" is expected to push in around midnight, with snowfall and rain possibly mixing in. Temperatures will be just above freezing.

A wintry mix will continue through Tuesday morning. With temps expected to lower Tuesday afternoon and evening, the mix will transition into steady snowfall that would continue overnight.

"If this low-pressure system does transition a little bit earlier or a little bit farther north, we may end up seeing less snow," Heeren said. "Or, if we see that low transition just a little bit farther south, we'll end up seeing a little bit more snow in the Milwaukee area."

Will the Tuesday morning commute be impacted?

The morning commute across the majority of southern and central Wisconsin does look like it will be impacted by this winter storm, Heeren said.

"If you can work from home, that's likely your best bet," Heeren said. "Because by the time that you get off of work, that's when the main core of that system is going to be impacting the area."

If you do have to go somewhere: "Make sure you have a shovel, any kind of survival equipment with you as you travel," she said.

