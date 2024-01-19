Snow much fun: Here's how much snow fell across Indiana over the last 24 hours

Much of Indiana saw some snowfall last night into the early morning, but how much did we get? The National Weather Service in Indianapolis released an updated map to show the snowfall over the last 24 hours across Indiana.

The map below shows, in inches, the amount of new snow that fell in Indiana.

How much snow did Indiana cities get?

Snowfall across the state ranged from less than an inch to 2.5 inches in the past day.

Indianapolis got 1.2 inches of snow, Fort Wayne got 2 inches, Bloomington got 2.2 inches and Evansville got less than an inch of snow.

Snow depth determines the depth of new and old snow remained from our last snowfall. The map below show the snow depth totals across Indiana.

Which Indiana cities saw the most snow?

The northern-most part of Indiana, from Gary to Angola, have the most snow accumulation in the state.

Cities in Northern Indiana saw snow ranging from 3 to 8 inches. Gary reported a snow depth of 5.3 inches, South Bend reported 7.2 inches and Angola reported 8 inches.

Central Indiana saw snow depths reported ranging from 1.3 to 3.2 inches.

Southern Indiana saw snow depths ranging from less than an inch to 2.2 inches.

Snow depth totals across Indiana

How are the road conditions?

Commuters had a slick start today. Check the Indy Snow Force map to see if the roads have been plowed.

