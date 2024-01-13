Snow and a nearly 50-degree temperature plunge greet Fort Collins on Saturday

Long-anticipated snow in Fort Collins was accompanied overnight Friday by a nearly 50-degree temperature plunge as frigid air settled over Colorado for an extended weekend stay.

Overnight snowfall of between 1-2 inches was observed across the Fort Collins area, marking the northern urban corridor's first measurable snow of 2024. But the real meteorological story is the bitterly cold air that's expected to linger into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service's weather station at Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland recorded a daytime high of 35 degrees at 2 p.m. Friday. Seventeen hours later, at 7 a.m. Saturday, the same station recorded a temperature of minus 14 degrees.

It's not record-breaking cold — Saturday's all-time low is minus 22 degrees — but it represents a 49-degree plunge from already near-freezing temperatures.

Snow blankets a driveway in Timnath, Colo., on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, after cold air brought a 49-degree temperature drop to the Fort Collins area overnight.

Temperatures are expected to stay near or below zero through Monday before the next big temperature swing comes Tuesday morning. Then, the NWS has forecast Monday's overnight low of minus 15 to climb up to a daytime high of 25.

The long-range forecast is predicting a daytime high of 42 on Wednesday.

The Coloradoan will have updates throughout the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend as the Fort Collins area endures this cold January blast.

-Eric Larsen

Fort Collins is on accident alert Saturday

Fort Collins Police Services on its social media sites announced the city is on accident alert until 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, due to dangerous driving conditions.

That means drivers involved in a noninjury, nonalcohol/drug related crash should exchange information and report the crash online at https://www.fcgov.com/police/coplogic-start-report.

Police also asked people to avoid traveling Saturday if possible.

-Miles Blumhardt

Protect yourself against wind chill as Colorado warning is updated

Much of Colorado is under a wind chill warning through 11 a.m. Tuesday, as expected increasing winds could bring outdoor wind chills to as low as 40 degrees below zero. According to the National Weather Service, frostbite could set in on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

If you need to venture out in the days ahead, be sure to dress warmly and cover exposed skin. Having extra emergency items in your car including extra outerwear, a blanket, water and food are important if you're traveling anywhere outside of populated areas.

Thompson School District implements delayed start on Tuesday

In the realm of advanced planning, Thompson School District on Friday afternoon announced that it would delay the start of school by two hours on Tuesday. Students are out of school Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

According to a TSD news release, schools will let out at the regular time, but all schedules, starting with bus pick-up, will be delayed by two hours from their normal start times. More information on TSD weather delays can be found on the district's webpage.

Poudre School District officials on Friday afternoon said they were monitoring the weather and had not yet made a determination on the start of Tuesday's classes.

Fort Collins MLK Day march cancelled due to frigid weather

Fort Collins' well-attended Martin Luther King Jr. Day march has been cancelled due to the brutally cold weather forecast, organizers confirmed to the Coloradoan Friday. Indoor events are still planned, and Coloradoan reporter Erin Udell has the details here.

Will Fort Collins see record-breaking temperatures with this storm?

Saturday: Record maximum low is 2 degrees. Forecast is 2 degrees. Record low is minus 22. Forecast is minus 12.

Sunday: Record maximum low is 4 degrees. Forecast is 5 degrees. Record low is minus 13. Forecast is minus 8.

Monday: Record maximum low is 2 degrees. Forecast is 3 degrees. Record low is minus 11. Forecast is minus 15.

"If we get snow on the ground and clear skies that increases the chances of temperatures staying really low,'' said Russ Schumacher, state climatologist and professor in Colorado State University's Department of Atmospheric Science.

A major winter storm will bring heavy snow through Monday for the mountains, with lesser amounts for the lower elevations. Many major mountain roadways, including I-70, will experience blizzard/whiteout conditions, especially tonight/Saturday. Travel is highly discouraged. #COwx pic.twitter.com/ZZeZImM5fE — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 12, 2024

Colorado mountains piling up much-needed feet of snow, which is good for skiing but not travel

Colorado's northern mountains have seen more than a foot of snow this week already, and some places are expected to see 2 to 4 feet more before the storm exits. The central and northern mountains are under a winter storm warning that lasts until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Mountains: Snow will increase Friday afternoon and evening and will combine with winds gusts of 50 to 75 mph above timberline to produce widespread blowing and drifting snow, poor visibility and dangerous travel conditions. Snow may taper off Saturday, then another round of even heavier snow is expected to develop Saturday night and continue through Sunday.

Front Range/Eastern Plains: Arctic cold will settle across the areas Friday night, and dangerously cold wind chill readings are expected to last through Tuesday morning. There is potential for brief heavy snow bands Friday night for the Fort Collins, Greeley, Boulder and Denver area.

Travel impacts: Expect impacts to mountain roads, including Interstate 70, U.S. Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 14 starting in the Upper Poudre Canyon. On the plains, Interstate 76 and Interstate 70 could see travel impacts as early as Friday night.

⚠️Dangerous bitter cold arrives tonight⚠️



Action Items:

🧥🧤Dress appropriately with extra layers, coats, hats, mittens

🐶Shelter animals

🥶Avoid prolonged outdoor exposure

👷Take frequent warming breaks if you must work outdoors#COwx pic.twitter.com/zGCJfzXzK4 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 12, 2024

Brace yourself and prepare for extended dangerous cold

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning from midnight Friday until 11 a.m. Tuesday from the I-25 corridor east to the state lines.

Wind chills of minus 10 to minus 30 degrees and colder are forecast even during the day for most of the warned area. In these conditions, frostbite can occur in less than 30 minutes.

Here's how to protect you, your animals and your house:

Avoid travel if possible.

Limit time outdoors and dress in warm layers, making sure to cover all skin.

Protect livestock and pets.

To prevent water pipes from bursting, drip water in the farthest faucet from your main valve, open cupboards and vanities to warm pipes, and insulate pipes in unheated areas.

If you use portable heaters, only plug directly into a wall outlet, never leave heaters on unattended and keep them 3 feet from flammable materials.

❄️Snow forecast through Saturday



The mountain snow machine is switched on! Heavy snow, especially tonight, but strong winds and difficult travel conditions. Heavier Sat night-Sun night!



Banded snows on the plains starts this eve. #COwx pic.twitter.com/MyjAEqFSsx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 12, 2024

Fort Collins forecast looking frigid for the holiday weekend

Saturday, Jan. 13: 50% chance of snow decreasing to 40% at night with accumulation of less than a half inch expected. Partly sunny with a high of 1 degree and wind chill as low as minus 24 and continuing into night. Half inch of snow possible.

Sunday, Jan. 14: 60% chance of snow, mainly before 11 a.m. but continuing into night. Low around minus 9 and wind chill throughout the day of around minus 18. Half inch of snow possible.

Monday, Jan. 15 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day): 70% chance of snow, mainly before 11 a.m. Partly sunny and cold with a high near 3 degrees, low around minus 13 and wind chill as low as minus 23.

Fort Collins opens shelters due to extreme cold

The city declared an emergency weather event Friday night through Monday night due to forecast cold.

Men seeking overnight shelter can be added to Fort Collins Rescue Mission's bed list by going to the Murphy Center, 242 Conifer St., at the Rescue Mission's main location, 316 Jefferson St. or by calling the Rescue Mission at 970-224-4302.

Women and families seeking shelter should go to Catholic Charities, 460 Linden Center Drive.

The Murphy Center's indoor day shelter will be available to all from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday.

