The snow/no snow line across America
Spring is arriving, and for many, that means the end of the snow season. But some areas of the country may still see blasts of winter weather.
Fort Lauderdale police identify man after 2 people killed, 2 injured in bus shooting
Yuriy Vitrenko, CEO of Ukrainian Energy company Naftogaz, discusses the biggest concerns with the pipelines and how sanctions could impact the Russian energy sector.
TAMPA — Mary O’Connor is now officially Tampa’s police chief, but it was close. A divided City Council voted 4-2 Thursday to confirm O’Connor, a 51-year-old former assistant chief for the department who retired in 2016 and then worked as a consultant and trainer. Council members Joe Citro, Guido Maniscalco, Luis Viera and Charlie Miranda voted to confirm O’Connor. Council chairperson Orlando ...
Apple's Mac Studio is the desktop many creatives have been waiting for.
The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a missing person after a boater reported finding airplane debris in the waters off the Florida Keys Thursday.
In Russia's latest swipe at foreign social media giants since it started a land war in Europe by invading Ukraine late last month, the country's internet censor has fired a warning shot at Google over what it describes as anti-Russian "information attacks" which it claims are being spread via YouTube -- accusing the U.S. tech giant of being engaged in acts "of a terrorist nature" by allowing ads on the video-sharing platform to be used to threaten Russian citizens. In a statement posted on its website today, Roskomnadzor claims YouTube has been serving targeted ads that call for people to disable railway links between Russia and Belarus.
The lightweight shoes have a cushy memory foam insole to conform to your foot’s arch and absorb shock.
STORY: Do four-day weeks work?When French company boss Laurent de la Clergerie decided to let his staff work a four-day week, on the same pay as before,some people took him for a crazy person.But a year on, his LDLC company selling consumer technology has increased annual turnover by 40% – without hiring any extra staff."In my mind it was obvious it would work, I had the intuition that this would bring only good." As the world emerges from a global health crisis that prompted many people to re-evaluate their work-life balance, companies and workers around the world are asking an important question: Can they work less? De la Clergerie says before he embarked on the change, he did the math. LDLC employs approximately 1,000 people. He worked out that even in the worst case scenario, the change would add to labor costs by at most $1.6 million per year.It was a manageable risk he was willing to take. "One could think that I managed to turn lead into gold. I don't think that's the case. I think that when you put well-being into the workplace, when you care for your teams, when you concentrate on that in fact you gain in productivity. The equation for productivity isn't simply just a number of hours worked."Since then, he said that absenteeism and sick leaves have gone down.The company has also not had to hire new people to offset the reduction in hours worked.And although the four-day week is not the only factorde la Clergerie says it contributed to a jump in turnover from around $550 million before the change to nearly $770 million."We can be a capitalist and a socialist, one doesn't cancel the other out, and when I see this working today I would go further, if you socialist, it doesn't prevent you from being a capitalist, on the contrary it allows you to perform even better, that's what is happening today."Johann Peters works in one of LDLC’s stores near its headquarters in a suburb of Lyon.He says the extra weekday off was a godsend."More time for my private life, more time to deal with all the things I need to do and above all more time to take care of the children. I used to see my daughter every other Sunday and that was very little time."France already has some of the world's most employee-friendly working practices, with a legal limit of 35 hours of work per week. But de la Clergerie's four-day week is generous even for France.And his company is not the only one.Microsoft gave its Japan-based employees Fridays off in 2019, and said it saw productivity rise 40%. Consumer group Unilever launched a four-day week trial for local staff in New Zealand. Spanish telecoms company Telefonica has trialled a four-day week for 10% of its domestic workforce.
Upgrade your basic breakfast bowl or pasta with these delicious recipes.
Snow will continue through the morning hours with highs in the upper 30s this afternoon.
(Bloomberg) -- Jho Low was a big man in Vegas. He sported gold lame suits, traveled with an entourage and lost tens of millions of dollars, a New York jury was told.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarIn a sin
ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee tracks the latest severe weather and storms across the country.
Heavy snow fell on parts of Colorado as a winter storm swept through the region on March 16 and 17.
A scientist who grew up in Raleigh and attended NC State University is NOAAs’ leading expert on how fast and how far sea levels will rise.
Friday will become cloudy as a system moves into the Bay Area that is likely to bring some rain to southern part of the region and several inches of snow to the Sierra mountains.
Volunteers tidying up woods off Gettford Road in Eustis found more than a dozen gopher tortoise shells with holes apparently drilled into them.
Water levels dropped to -18 inches in Venice, Italy causing many of the cities canals to dry up on March 17.
A company called Staxxon in Montclair, New Jersey, is planning to sell a newfangled shipping container that's "designed to fold in an accordion-style fashion, and shrink to 1/5 the size of a regular container."Why it matters: Most standard shipping containers return home empty, so if cargo ships can fit more of them on a return journey by collapsing them, it could help ease today's notorious supply chain woes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Using Staxxo
AccuWeather forecasters say rounds of severe thunderstorms will continue to rumble across parts of the south-central and southeastern United States through Friday, bringing risks that include hail, flash flooding, high winds and even some isolated tornadoes. The severe weather risk will shift farther to the west into Thursday night after potent storms swept through areas from Louisiana to Florida and the Carolinas earlier this week. That includes the Birmingham, Alabama, area which was inundated
