Snow from nor’easter storm leads to canceled flights in north-eastern US

A man walks into Central Park in New York, New York on 13 February 2024. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

A strong nor’easter storm hit the north-east of the United States overnight Tuesday, causing airlines to cancel more than 1,000 flights and disrupt the morning work commute for millions.

Meteorologists predicted New York City could get as much as eight inches of snow, with a foot or more possible in Boston. However, warm ground temperatures meant that snow was not yet heavily accumulating in Manhattan.

According to the flight-tracking service FlightAware at 7am EST, 6,902 flights were delayed, and 1,317 cancelled. A live-visualization “MiseryMap” showed the New York region hardest hit, followed by Washington DC and Boston.

Millions of children had their schooling disrupted as hundreds of schools choose to either close or deliver lessons remotely. New York City closed all its 1,600 schools and will have only remote lessons, a decision that affects some 1.1 million children.

The national weather service said the nor’easter was on track to “be rapidly pushing east and away from the Mid-Atlantic coast this morning and well out to sea by later today”.

More than 27,000 homes and businesses in Pennsylvania and some 11,600 in West Virginia were without power as heavy rain and snow caused disruptions across the region due to the storm’s impact.

The PowerOutage.us website, which tracks power connections, also showed that more than 40,000 properties had no power in the north-east.

Airlines proactively issued waivers to give travelers extra flexibility to change their tickets ahead of the storm. People traveling from, to or through the northeast on Tuesday were encouraged to monitor their flight status and consider changing plans to avoid the worst of the weather.

Depending on the storm’s exact timing, Wednesday could also be a messy day to fly because it can sometimes take airlines extra time to get all their operational pieces back into place after heavy weather clears out.