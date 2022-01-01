Snow now covers fire-scarred Denver suburbs
Snow was falling on New Year's Eve in the Denver suburbs where just the day before a wildfire pushed by winds gusting up to 105 mph destroyed about 500 homes. (Dec. 31)
Amid a COVID-19 surge, health officials in the Seattle area closed COVID-19 testing sites or reduced hours because of days of snow and freezing temperatures (Dec. 30)
In a press conference on Friday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said there have been no deaths reported in what he described as a "New Year's miracle."
Meteorologist Tony Laubach reports on deteriorating road conditions as Denver deals with a major snowstorm heading into the new year.
The 8-year-old male Malayan tiger, Eko, was the zoo's only tiger. The zoo is also part of a breeding program.
For the week of Dec. 19-25, the state’s test positivity rate rose to 8.4%.
A driver recorded as they navigated a road flanked by deep snowbanks near Lake Tahoe, California, on Dec. 30. The area has received more than 200 inches of snow this month - the most ever in recorded history for the month of December.
Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye was released from prison on Friday nearly five years after being convicted of corruption, fuelling debate over whether she would play any role ahead of a March presidential election. Park, 69, was the country's first democratically elected leader to be thrown out of office when the Constitutional Court upheld a parliament vote in 2017 to impeach her over a scandal that also led to the imprisonment of the chiefs of two conglomerates, Samsung and Lotte. South Korea's top court in January upheld a 20-year prison sentence imposed after Park was found guilty of colluding with a friend, who is also in jail, to receive tens of billions of won from the companies, mostly to fund her friend's family and non-profit foundations.
On Wednesday, the MSNBC host explained why he believes Omicron's contagiousness is changing the pandemic normal.
Tens of thousands of people evacuated after high winds fueled two fires in suburban areas near Boulder.View Entire Post ›
Chargers still have some valuable players on the reserve/COVID-19 list but at least star safety Derwin James is back from hamstring injury.
In a 2012 conversation with New York Times columnist Frank Bruni, the iconic actress said her own optimistic approach to death came via her mother
Ghislaine Maxwell may have to wait up to six months before she is sentenced for child sex trafficking, her family complained on Friday night.
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) -Hundreds of mourners queued on Thursday to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu whose body lay in state at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town where the anti-apartheid hero preached against racial injustice. Tutu, a Nobel Peace prize winner widely revered across racial and cultural divides for his moral rectitude and principled fight against white minority rule, died on Sunday https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/tears-tutu-giant-struggle-neighbour-who-brought-round-groceries-2021-12-29 aged 90. Tutu will lie in state at the cathedral on Thursday and Friday, ahead of a requiem mass funeral service on Saturday where President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to deliver the main eulogy.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s guilty verdict may spell trouble for Prince Andrew, who is fighting a civil suit brought by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre in the same New York City courthouse where the British socialite was convicted Wednesday.
It's Sean Mannion szn.
As COVID-19 has hit the Pacers and sent five players into the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols, the team plans to turn to a fan favorite to help them in the meantime. The Pacers plan to sign guard Lance Stephenson to a 10-day hardship exception, ...
