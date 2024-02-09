When will it snow in Oklahoma? What to know about the forecast Super Bowl weekend

The Super Bowl isn't the only big event coming this weekend.

Oklahomans are also being warned to prepare for potential snow accumulation Sunday, the same day as the annual football championship.

Here's everything we know so far about Sunday's snowy forecast.

When will it snow in Oklahoma?

Snow falls at Martin Park Nature Center in Oklahoma City, on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

The National Weather Service in Norman predicted Thursday that snow could start as early as Sunday morning in western Oklahoma.

Potential travel impacts could occur from Sunday morning through Monday morning.

We continue to closely monitor trends in chances for snowfall on Sunday. As of now, the highest chance for accumulation and impact is across western Oklahoma, though at least medium chances (40-60%) extend into central Oklahoma. Check back!#okwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/6KKTpvHpnS — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) February 8, 2024

How much snow will Oklahoma get?

Snow accumulation of two to four inches is likely, the Norman meteorologists said.

The highest chance of accumulation is in western Oklahoma, a 70 to 80% chance.

But because cold air will be limited with the storm system, surface and ground temperatures will be "only marginally supportive for snow accumulation."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma snow forecast: How much will it snow in Oklahoma?