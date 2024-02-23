Snow pellets, hail in Charlotte. Snow in the mountains. A look at the weekend forecast.

Severe storms could dump snow pellets and hail on the Charlotte area and snow in the mountains this weekend, National Weather Service meteorologists said.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds and small hail could sweep through the metro area between noon and 3 p.m. Friday, meteorologist Clay Chaney of the NWS office in Greer, South Carolina, told The Charlotte Observer Friday morning.

Cabarrus, Union, Gaston and Cleveland counties and upstate South Carolina also fall under the threat, according to an NWS hazardous weather bulletin at 4:07 a.m. Friday..

Snow in the NC mountains. A wintry mix in Charlotte?

The same fast-moving weather system could deliver up to 6 inches of snow in Avery, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood and Graham counties in the North Carolina mountains, according to the NWS bulletin.

“Generally 1-2” will be possible, but the highest elevations above 4,000 feet may see 2-4” with a swath of 4-6” possible across the Smokies (sic) above 5000 feet,” according to the NWS alert. “Any high elevation roads may experience a few slick spots.”

A separate round of showers moved across the Charlotte region on Friday morning. Thunderstorms also were possible throughout the morning, NWS forecasters said.

On Saturday, the Charlotte region could see a fleeting wintry mix, including “a brief shot of snow pellets or graupel,” according to an NWS bulletin on Thursday.

Another 4 inches of snow could dump on the Great Smoky Mountains Saturday and 1-2 inches elsewhere in the North Carolina mountains, NWS forecasters said in Thursday’s alert.

Charlotte weather forecast, radar this weekend

Charlotte had an 80% chance of showers on Friday and a 50% chance on Saturday, before sunshine is expected to return on Sunday, according to the NWS Charlotte forecast at 9 a.m. Friday.

Monday should be mostly sunny and Tuesday is expected to be partly sunny, the NWS forecast said. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday and partial sunshine on Thursday.

Highs are expected to fall from 65 on Friday to 57 on Saturday and 56 on Sunday., according to the NWS forecast Highs are predicted to leap to 68 on Monday, 71 on Tuesday and 74 on Wednesday before dropping to 63 on Thursday.