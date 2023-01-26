Snow pile falls on surprised Wisconsin police officer during snow storm
A Wisconsin police officer didn't expect to be caught under a falling snow pile as he left the station to start his shift.
A Wisconsin police officer didn't expect to be caught under a falling snow pile as he left the station to start his shift.
Authorities in Wingate had to shut down traffic Wednesday night after a train struck a tractor-trailer at the railroad crossing.
The happy accident is peak cuteness.
The "hip-drop" tackle that left Pollard with a high ankle sprain and fractured fibula wasn't illegal, but the NFL may look at making it so. | From @ToddBrock24f7
We couldn't help but wonder: Where will his 'bachelor pad' be now?
Two children are dead and a baby was flown to a hospital with traumatic injuries after they were discovered inside a Duxbury home Tuesday night.
The "Coming 2 America" star made the declaration to Jimmy Kimmel, who said "that's a great answer."
Noah Cyrus stepped out in an entirely front-less gown with a giant necklace during Paris Fashion Week—check out the pics.
On Jan. 19, the U.S. officially hit its debt ceiling, having spent all of the $31.4 trillion available for expenditures as allocated by the Treasury. In the days since, conversations have become...
It looks like one unspoken royal rule has been tossed aside now that King Charles III is in power. When Queen Elizabeth II was on the throne, the senior royals avoided posing for photos, especially selfies, with the crowds, but Kate Middleton and Prince William seem to be throwing the antiquated idea by the wayside. […]
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married in May 2018 and welcomed their son, Archie Harrison, one year later, sharing the news with family at his cousin's October 2018 wedding
Dozens of local men – including some community leaders – were arrested recently at hotels in Frisco and Southlake as part of a multi-agency prostitution sting.
In a 2011 interview, Parks & Rec star Adam had said that he was “crushed” by rumors that nobody liked him during his time on Boy Meets World.
A clip from "Home Improvement" has resurfaced, and Patricia Richardson told Fox News Digital Tim Allen did not flash his naked body to her in a blooper clip from the '90s sitcom.
Health tests and reports suggest that Bryan Johnson, 45, has the heart of a 37-year-old and gets erections like a teenager, Bloomberg reported.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz restructured his signature rebate check proposal Tuesday, making the direct payments more lucrative for some while cutting out hundreds of thousands of households by dropping income limits.
According to a new report, the Duchess of Sussex "may have raised gentle concerns" about Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" and whether it was the right move.
The House implemented proxy voting in the 116th Congress as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's gone now, and it could be costly for the GOP.
S.E. Cupp explained why it may spell “very bad news” for the GOP.
Eva Longoria just dropped a bikini photo on Instagram and she's mega-sculpted, from her abs to her legs. The actress enjoys doing mini trampoline workouts.
Dramatic video shows a couple racing to outrun a tornado in Texas, jumping into a ditch for shelter.