Snow Piles Up in Colorado High Country as Storm Sweeps In

Heavy snow and strong winds moved over the Rocky Mountains in Colorado on December 3, with “near blizzard conditions” forecast by the National Weather Service and some big accumulations of snow reported.

Rabbit Ear Pass got over 40 inches of snow, according to the NWS, while the Denver metro area saw about 1.5 inches.

Footage here, recorded by Alex Neil, shows snow accumulating on outdoor furniture in Leadville. Around 12 inches of snow was recorded in the hills outside Leadville late on December 3, the NWS said. Credit: Alex Neil via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]