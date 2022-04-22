Snow pleads not guilty to murdering SUNY Potsdam student; investigators in possession of his car

Apr. 22—CANTON — The Massena man accused of gunning down a SUNY Potsdam student in February has pleaded not guilty in St. Lawrence County Court to an indictment accusing him of the murder.

After the Friday morning proceeding, St. Lawrence County's district attorney gave an update on the case and said that although investigators are still searching for the alleged murder weapon, they have the car they believe Michael J. Snow was driving on the night he allegedly killed Elizabeth M. Howell, 21.

Snow, 31, appeared with his attorney, Chief Public Defender James M. McGahan. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Judge Gregory P. Storie remanded Snow to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in Canton without bail. Mr. McGahan had asked for his client to be released on a "reasonable amount of bail" and cited Snow's lifelong ties to St. Lawrence County.

District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua asked for Snow to be held without bail.

"The defendant is facing a murder charge that carries a life sentence," Mr. Pasqua said, calling Snow's alleged murder of Ms. Howell "a random act of violence."

Mr. Pasqua said that investigators found a sawed-off shotgun, which isn't believed to be the murder weapon, while searching Snow's apartment in Massena the day after Ms. Howell was slain. He also said Snow had previously tried to obtain a pistol permit in St. Lawrence County, but was denied. Mr. Pasqua also said Snow's father has a valid pistol permit and legally owns several handguns and long guns.

In addition to all of that, Mr. Pasqua said Snow's one previous conviction for impaired driving was originally in addition to a charge accusing him of fleeing police, but that was later dropped.

"Given the reasons put forth by (Mr. Pasqua), the defendant is remanded without bail," Judge Storie said before adjourning the proceeding.

Now, Snow's defense council has 45 days to file motions. The court will also review the grand jury minutes that led to the indictment. Snow is to reappear in county court on June 13 for a pretrial conference.

When the judge asked Snow where he resides when not incarcerated, Snow said 50 Park Ave. in Massena. He was arrested and appeared to have been living at an apartment at 250 Main St., where investigators recovered the sawed-off shotgun. The house at 50 Park Ave. belonged to Snow's mother and he inherited it after her death on April 1, 2019. Mr. Pasqua said investigators have not searched that residence because "we were not able to develop probable cause."

Mr. Pasqua declined to say whether other properties have been searched in connection with the case. While acknowledging that investigators still don't have the murder weapon, he said they do know what caliber of bullets were fired at Ms. Howell. When asked if slugs had been recovered, Mr. Pasqua declined to comment and said "we do know what caliber weapon it was." He also declined to say how or from where Snow may have gotten the firearm allegedly used to kill Ms. Howell.

The DA also said they have the vehicle Snow is believed to have driven on the night he's accused of the murder. He wouldn't say exactly where it was found, but did say it was somewhere in St. Lawrence County.

He said investigators are looking at a search area that covers multiple towns across two counties, "from Potsdam to Malone, up to Fort Covington to Massena."

Anyone who may have information on the murder or Snow's whereabouts up to and after the shooting are being asked to contact New York State Police at 518-897-2000, Potsdam Village Police at 315-265-2121 or the St. Lawrence County District Attorney's Office at 315-379-2225.

Snow is accused of shooting and killing Ms. Howell on College Park Road near the SUNY Potsdam campus on the evening of Feb. 18. Witnesses at the scene told police they heard three shots fired from a gray four-door sedan, and they directed responding officers to the victim, who had fled a short distance on foot.

Ms. Howell was found unconscious at 5:51 p.m., and responding officers initiated lifesaving measures. She was then taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she died just before 7 p.m. that night, officials said.

Ms. Howell was studying music education at the Crane School of Music. Crane musicians played a symphony performance on Feb. 23 to an audience of about 200 in memory of Ms. Howell, and a memorial space was set up in the gallery of the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall.

Her parents, Joe and Ann Howell, spoke about their daughter's murder with The New York Post in February at the family's home in Patterson, Putnam County, about 60 miles north of New York City. They said she was likely "a random victim in the wrong place at the wrong time."

The couple described Elizabeth, called Beth by family and friends, as "a talented musician, a dear friend, an all-around great person." She was a cellist who performed with the Crane Symphony Orchestra. Mr. Howell said his daughter was "always willing to help you out."

"She was the type of person that didn't have enemies, and certainly no one that would want to kill her," her father told The Post. "As soon as they told us, we figured wrong place, wrong time."