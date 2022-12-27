Snow plow driver finds freezing woman curled up near assisted living center, MI cops say

An 82-year-old woman has died after a snow plow driver found her “curled up in the snow” outside an assisted living facility in Michigan, according to police.

The driver was clearing the parking lot of the Timber Ridge Village assisted living center in Bath Township around 7 a.m. on Dec. 23 when they spotted the woman, who was later identified as a resident at the facility, the Bath Township Police Department said in a news release.

“Timber Ridge caregivers were notified and the resident was immediately carried inside,” police said.

Timber Ridge Village didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment by McClatchy News.

Staff at the facility and first responders tried treating the woman and she was taken to a hospital, suffering from “extreme cold exposure,” according to the release.

She died at the hospital. Her name has not been publicly released.

Facility staff said the woman walks her dog every morning and likely became caught in the winter storm during her daily routine, TV station WLNS reported. She was reportedly in good health.

Bath Township police continue to investigate her death. Bath Township is about 100 miles northwest of Detroit.

