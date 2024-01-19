Snow plow driver found shot outside his vehicle in school parking lot, MD cops say

Police in Maryland are searching for a suspect connected to the fatal shooting of a snow plow driver.

A person passing by found 37-year-old Alex Ramirez Garcia suffering from a gunshot wound outside of his vehicle at about 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 17 outside of a Montessori school in Ellicott City, according to a Jan. 18 Howard County Police Department news release. Ramirez Garcia was a private snow plow driver who was supposed to clear out the school parking lot earlier that morning, police said.

The Gwynn Oak resident had been shot a single time, according to a Jan. 17 news release. Howard County detectives have not released where on his body he was shot, a Howard County Police Department spokesperson told McClatchy News in an email.

He may have been out in the lot for a few hours before being discovered, according to police.

Ramirez Garcia was brought to John Hopkins Hospital and was in critical condition initially, police said. He died overnight, authorities said.

Now, police are working to identify the shooter and their motive. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

There have been no further developments on figuring out a suspect as of Jan. 19, the spokesperson said. The department is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can provide more information on the shooting.

Anyone with details can contact the police department by emailing HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.org or calling 410-313-STOP.

Ellicott City is part of the Baltimore metropolitan area.

Man pulls gun on mom trying to sell car on OfferUp in lot with 7-year-old, AZ cops say

Gunman fatally shoots customer, injures employee at 24-hour tire shop, Texas police say

Bullet hits two siblings riding with parents on California freeway, family friend says