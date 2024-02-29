Snow plow driver was intoxicated when he ran over and killed 86-year-old, MI cops say

Weeks after an 86-year-old woman was run over and killed in a parking lot, the operator of a snow plow has been arrested, Michigan authorities say.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges Wednesday, Feb. 28, against 45-year-old Jason Waelchli following the fatal Jan. 16 incident in Fraser.

Sue Ann Zill, 86, was walking out of a beauty salon when she was struck by Waelchli’s snow plow, the Macomb Daily reported.

“He backed over her and then went forward and ran over her again,” Fraser Public Safety Detective Ben Cantwell said, according to the Macomb Daily.

Zill was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, the Detroit Free Press reported.

According to prosecutors, Waelchli was intoxicated when he ran over Zill.

Waelchli was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license causing death, the prosecutor’s office said. He also faces charges for repeated offenses of driving intoxicated and driving on a suspended license.

“A man’s repeated choice to allegedly drive under the influence has shattered the life of an innocent elderly woman,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said. “The tragedy deepens with each offense, underscoring the urgent need for accountability to protect our communities from such reckless disregard for human life.”

Zill had one daughter, one son, two grandsons and a great-grandson, according to an obituary.

“She volunteered more than 1,000 hours at the hospital in Ludington and her love for family and wonderful laugh will be greatly missed,” the obituary said.

Fraser is about 20 miles northeast of Detroit.

Snow plow driver found shot outside his vehicle in school parking lot, MD cops say

School bus runs over and kills 9-year-old who crawled underneath it, Florida cops say

Trucker is told he ran over man and decides to drive off, TN cops say. Suspect caught