Snow possible Monday evening in Northeast Ohio. How much snow is in the forecast?

There is a potential for snowfall Monday night into Tuesday morning across part of northern Ohio, according to the National Weather Service.

How much snow is anyone's guess at this point.

"Confidence in snowfall amounts is very low for a snow event this close in time," the NWS said in its online notice. "The track of the low pressure system moving through the region will dictate the final snow totals across the region."

It is possible the region could get little to no snow, but there is also a possibility for several inches of snow late Monday night. The latter scenario could impact the Tuesday morning commute for portions of the area.

