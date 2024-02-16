Snow projected for Sussex and Morris Friday night; Bergen, Passaic may only see flurries

Northern New Jersey just finished encountering a large snowstorm on Tuesday, but is more snow on the horizon for Friday night?

The National Weather Service predicts a light amount of snow is set to hit some counties such as Sussex and Morris while Bergen, Essex and Passaic are projected to only see flurries.

According to a NWS meteorologist, the snowfall should start to accumulate towards midnight on Friday evening and then eventually pass through the area early Saturday morning.

Sussex County

The National Weather Service is predicting snow for parts of New Jersey Friday into Saturday.

Some towns in Sussex county are projected to get an inch of snow fall, with the high end being up to four inches or potentially no snow at all on the low end. Franklin, Newton and Hopatcong have an expected snowfall amount of one inch.

Morris County

Like Sussex, Morris County is only expected to see a small amount of snow. Morristown, Dover and Madison have a predicted snowfall total of one inch with a high end of four inches with the possibility of no snow fall reaching the area.

Counties with little snow

Bergen County towns such as Paramus, Hackensack and Bergenfield will only see flurries as less than an inch of snow is projected in these forecasts.

Passaic County will experience a similar forecast, as towns such as Wayne and West Milford are predicted to have less than an inch of snow. Essex County has identical forecasts.

Friday's high temperature will top 40 degrees before dipping below freezing into the evening hours.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Snow in weather forecast for North Jersey on Friday. See how much