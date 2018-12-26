Snow and Rain Across the U.S. Could Impact Post-Christmas Travel for Millions

Storms moving through much of the U.S. are predicted to create dangerous road conditions for millions of travelers

Heavy snow and rainstorms moving through much of the United States are predicted to create dangerous road conditions for millions of travelers heading out after Christmas.

A winter storm affecting the West and parts of the Midwest is predicted cover the Central and Northern Plains and the upper midwest with heavy snow as it moves through the area into Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Severe weather is also expected to spread from the Southwest toward the east, with thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes poised to hit large portions of Texas, according to Accuweather forecaster Brett Edwards.

“Based off the severe threat alone there are going to be a few million people who will be impacted,” Edwards says.

Travelers in Texas may feel the effects of thunderstorms as they develop in the western part of the state, from Abeline to Del Rio, according Brett Edwards. The storms will move eastward through San Antonio and Dallas, bringing high winds, damaging wind gusts and the potential for isolated tornadoes in the area.

There is a marginal to slight risk for severe storm across south central Texas on Wednesday afternoon into the late evening hours. Check out the graphs for more details. Also, minor flooding northeast of the area where 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected for the period. #txwx pic.twitter.com/oRe3kjAeEO — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) December 25, 2018

Further north, parts of Nebraska, Minnesota and South Dakota are in for at least between 1 and 3 inches of snow. The National Weather Service for the Twin Cities issued an alert forecasting between 8 and 12 inches of snow in parts of North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Heavy snow is expected in western & northern MN & northern WI. Southeast MN & western WI will be warmer with rain and less snow. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/q5mdn80EEm — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 25, 2018

According to Edwards’ forecast, the heaviest snowfall will affect central Nebraska as the storm moves from there through eastern South Dakota and into central Minnesota. The heavy snow and high-powered winds “could create very dangerous travel conditions,” Edwards says, with some areas experiencing near-blizzard conditions and winds between 20 and 30 miles per hour.

Travelers are warned to keep up to date with weather forecasts and to know what the weather will be like at their destination, Edwards says. If roads are packed with snow, drivers should stay put.