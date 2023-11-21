Snow, rain, gusty wind: Approaching storm to impact Thanksgiving travel in Massachusetts

A storm packing snow, rain, and wind is expected to move into Massachusetts late Tuesday night and potentially snarl road and air traffic leading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Track the storm on interactive radar

The system is slated to arrive after 8 p.m. Tuesday and will start out with snow across inland communities and points at elevation, Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast. The storm will turn to rain and wind come Wednesday morning.

Storm late tonight will start will elevation/inland snow and turn into rain & wind tomorrow. All will be clear by Thanksgiving! @boston25 #mawx #boston pic.twitter.com/B3AcoRe3KO — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) November 21, 2023

“The worst travel weather will stretch from late tonight through midday Wednesday,” Spear said. “Brief snow to heavy rain and wind will make for an ugly day tomorrow.”

Thanksgiving travel: Best and worst times to drive in Massachusetts, most congested highways

The worst travel weather will stretch from late tonight through midday Wednesday. Brief snow to heavy rain and wind will make for an ugly day tomorrow. @Boston25 #mawx #boston pic.twitter.com/GXUXHYGngG — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) November 21, 2023

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the Worcester Hills and southern New Hampshire. The highest elevations from the Monadnocks to Vermont and the Berkshires will get as much as 3 to 6 inches of snow before a flip to rain.

“This will be a problem for overnight travelers,” Spear said of the snowfall. “Much will be washed away or slush by the time you wake up tomorrow morning.”

This will be a problem for OVERNIGHT travelers. Much will be washed away or slush by the time you wake up tomorrow morning. @boston25 #mawx #nhwx #vtwx pic.twitter.com/xaWSfnea9L — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) November 21, 2023

Come Wednesday morning, soaking rainfall will bring up to 2 inches of precipitation to many areas.

“Keep in mind, the change to rain will occur in most towns before sunrise,” Spear said.

Gusts around 30 mph will be common inland with gusts of 40 mph at the coast and Boston area and 50-60 mph on Cape Cod and the Islands.

Hour-by-hour forecast

The skies are expected to clear in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

For the latest weather forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW