Snow, rain, high winds expected; vehicle restrictions planned during storm

Jan. 9—WILKES-BARRE — PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll on Tuesday said winter weather has arrived in Pennsylvania, and PennDOT, along with its partner agencies, is ready to respond.

"This will be a challenging event with rapidly changing conditions, and we ask the public to avoid unnecessary travel if possible," said Secretary Carroll. "If you must travel, please exercise caution, check 511PA.com for the latest conditions, and give our crews space to safely and effectively respond to the storm."

Ahead of anticipated winter weather across the state into Wednesday, which will turn to heavy rain with high winds and the potential for flooding, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.

Additionally, PennDOT and PTC will implement various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm due to anticipated high winds.

Officials said this will be a quick-moving weather event that may start as snow and mixed precipitation before changing to all rain, which will be heavy at times. Rain totals are expected to total two to three inches, with localized amounts of up to four inches in the central and eastern parts of the state.

Temperatures will also rise quickly as the storm progresses through the state, and the combination of rising temperatures along with heavy rain and snow melt will likely lead to flooding, especially in the east. Additionally, high winds are anticipated, with sustained winds of 20-30 miles per hour and gusts reaching up to 70 miles per hour. This will accelerate snow melt and lead to increased risk of flooding, downed trees and power outages.

"This storm has the potential to bring significant flooding to parts of eastern Pennsylvania," said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. "It is vitally important for everyone to be weather aware and make sure they know where they keep important documents that they might need to grab quickly if they need to leave their homes, and to plan where they would go if they had to evacuate."

Padfield said anyone can sign up for free alerts so they're notified when weather watches and warnings are issued for their area. This information can be especially important for anyone traveling after dark, as flooding can be harder to see at night.

Anyone who plans to travel should be sure to have emergency supplies in their cars such as water, non-perishable food and any specific medical supplies they may need, as well as items for babies or pets if they're in the car too.

On roadways where vehicles are not restricted, commercial vehicle drivers in particular are encouraged to exercise caution in high winds. Drivers should ensure their loads are secure, reduce speeds, increase following distance, and use flashers if necessary.

"Snow, ice, wind and rain can have an effect on driving conditions, and you may encounter all of these elements if you are traveling across our system," said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. "If you are traveling on the PA Turnpike and find yourself in need of assistance, dial *11 on your cell phone. A team member of the turnpike's 24/7 operations center will respond to assist and dispatch help to your location as needed."

During severe weather events, PA Business Emergency Operations Center (PA BEOC) coordinates preparedness and response information and updates from multiple state agencies, all of which is shared in real time via an online dashboard and regular email notifications.

UGI offers natural gas

and electric safety advice

Heavy rain and high winds are forecasted for UGI's service area Tuesday and Wednesday. With the potential of flooding and damaging wind conditions, UGI urges customers to be safe in dangerous weather.

Always remember the following safety tips:

—An odorant that smells like rotten eggs is added to natural gas. If you detect that smell, leave your home immediately, taking everyone with you and leaving the door open. Do not use a phone, light a match, or switch anything on or off. Move at least 100 yards away, the length of a football field, where the odor is no longer present. Dial 911 or call UGI at 1-800-276-2722 from your cell phone or a neighbor's phone. Always remember: smell gas, act fast!

—If you experience a power outage: never approach or touch a downed power line, always turn off all lights and unplug appliances, never use a gas-powered range or oven to heat a home, and always use flashlights instead of candles to prevent the risk of fire. To report power outages or downed power lines, call UGI at 1-800-276-2722.

—Prepare for possible power outages now by creating an emergency kit. Among the items to include are flashlights with fresh batteries, cell phones with portable chargers or power banks, a battery-powered radio, a first aid kit, and one gallon of water per person per day.

—Remember an electric outage will affect blowers and newer heaters with electronic ignitions. If your gas heater does not relight when the power returns, turn the unit off for a moment, then back on. If it still does not light, call a heating professional for service.

—Use caution when using space heaters and generators, which can be a source of carbon monoxide. Always follow manufacturer's directions. Unvented heaters are designed for supplemental use only. Be sure to provide adequate ventilation. Do not use unvented heaters in bedrooms, bathrooms, or confined spaces. Never operate a generator indoors, in your garage or basement.

—If your home or business is affected by floodwater, never attempt to turn your gas supply on or off yourself. Submerged gas meters or regulators must be turned off and inspected by qualified utility personnel before service can be restored. If you are affected by flooding, contact UGI at 1-800-276-2722.

—If your natural gas water heater, house heater or other gas appliance has been submerged, most manufacturers recommend you have the appliance inspected and possibly replaced. UGI recommends calling a qualified plumbing and heating contractor for service. A list of qualified plumbers is available on the UGI website www.ugi.com/contractor.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.