Snow/rain mix falling across the area, but no major issues have been reported

PETERSBURG − Snow is falling on cedars and just about everything else across the area, and even though the accumulation is not expected to be much, anyone venturing out is still being advised to use caution.

It began as rain and sleet before turning to all snow early Monday afternoon in some places, mostly in areas north and west of Petersburg and Colonial Heights. At midday Monday, cold rain was falling across Petersburg, Colonial Heights, Hopewell and Prince George County, while precipitation had appeared to stop in Dinwiddie County for the time being.

Most of the accumulating snowfall was expected late in the day into the evening hours as temperatures start to fall, according to the National Weather Service office in Wakefield. Even then, accumulations were not expected to exceed a half-inch before the snow turns into freezing rain and drizzle during Tuesday's overnight hours.

The area was under a Winter Weather Advisory until 4 p.m. Monday, NWS said.

Still, the precipitation that has fallen will freeze up as the temperature drops below 32 degrees. Virginia Department of Transportation road crews were out Sunday treating road surfaces with saltwater brine to improve traction, but officials were warning of icy spots, particularly on overpasses and smaller bridges.

Schools and government offices already were shuttered for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, whch helped keep the amount of traffic down. Slick conditions are expected for the morning commute Tuesday.

No major incidents or injuries have been reported in the area so far.

The snow, rain and whatever else fell is due to a major arctic cold front that has gripped most of the U.S. Subzero temperatures were reported across the Plains and northwest, while snow has delayed air travel. By 1 p.m. Monday, USA TODAY reported more than 7.000 flights within, into and out of the U.S. had been delayed, and counting.

Ruby, a 2-year-old chocolate lab mix, plays on a snow-covered slide at Suttree Landing Park on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Once the precipitation clears, watch out for low temperatures across the Tri-City area to dip into the low- to-mid-teens beginning Tuesday night. The National Weather Service says another round of arctic air can be expected by the weekend.

The city of Petersburg has converted part of its downtown transit station into a daytime warming center for folks without shelter. Hopewell has opened one to cover the nighttime hours.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Snow/rain mix falling across the area not causing headaches yet