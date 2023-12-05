Snow, rain mix moving in this morning; Milder to end week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: North of I-70, this is mainly snow to start. South of 70, some rain may mix in.

Late morning into the afternoon as temperatures warm, the transition to mainly rain will occur, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz. Accumulations will be light. A dusting of half an inch is possible on grassy and elevated surfaces mainly north of I-70.

South of I-70, some areas may still see a dusting, but it is less likely with warmer temperatures and rain mixing in earlier. What accumulates will melt quickly. Daytime high temperatures climb to around 40 degrees.

Tuesday night, any remaining moisture may transition back to flurries with little to no additional accumulation.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some flurries remaining possible, especially early Wednesday. Chilly with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A warming trend begins with highs climbing back to around 50. Breezy.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Above normal temperatures for this time of year with highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY: Rain is becoming more likely. Possible thunderstorms. Very warm. Highs in the upper 50s. Over 10 degrees above normal.

SUNDAY: More rain on Sunday. Not as warm with a high in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Significant uncertainty still surrounds the Sunday night / Monday forecast. A chance for snow is possible Monday morning if we still have moisture in place as the colder air is arriving. Afternoon highs reach the upper 30s.