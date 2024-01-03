Will it be snow or rain this weekend in Central Jersey?

Anybody who says they know what's going to happen with this weekend's storm is foolhardy.

The National Weather Service's forecast for Central Jersey is consistent from the Raritan Bay to the Hunterdon Hills.

Snow may start around 1 p.m. Saturday, then start mixing with rain around 6 p.m.

That rain/snow mix will be heaviest from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, but the precipitation will linger on the light side through Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has not issued an accumulation forecast.

While everyone's attention is focused on the weekend storm that could break Central Jersey's snow drought, the weather models are in agreement that the area will be impacted by a heavy rainstorm next Tuesday and Wednesday that could bring 1 to 3 inches of rain. Combined with melt from any snow over the weekend, that could lead to another round of minor flooding.

For the past five days, the weather models have been waffling about the weekend storm. But like any winter storm that hits New Jersey, a shift of 50 miles in the track of a storm that's more than a thousand miles away can mean you can get either a heavy snow or a soaking rain.

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures Saturday into Sunday to hover near freezing. But it will be the temperatures thousands of feet in the atmosphere.

