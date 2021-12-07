Snow, rain and wind as strong cold front arrives in the Northeast
Gusty winds, heavy snow showers and chilly rain were felt across the Northeast on Dec. 6 as a cold front moved into the region.
The Hawaiian Islands could face "catastrophic flooding" from a storm system moving over the archipelago, the National Weather Service in Honolulu said.
The Lower 48 states have seen record-shattering warmth so far this December, with temperatures running as high as 35°F above average for this time of year. The warmth has been so pronounced that during the weekend, brush fires broke out in a snowless, unusually mild Denver metro area. The big picture: The jet stream, which is a river of air that rides at about 30,000 feet along the temperature contrast between air masses, steering storms as it goes, has been stuck in a position well north of the
From Friday until Sunday, the Big Island of Hawaii is under a blizzard warning. A foot of snow and winds up to 100 mph are expected.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Saturday shared an image that shows two camouflaged bobcats in a wintry landscape and asked its Facebook followers if they could spot the animals.
The county isn’t known for its earthquakes.
CEO Leon Topalian says that Nucor is not building simply to grow its capacity but also to expand its geographic reach and improve service to its markets.
A blizzard hitting the Big Island is expected to leave behind more than 12 inches of snow on higher elevations.
As winds strengthen across Newfoundland through Tuesday, forecasters are closely watching a storm off the U.S. East Coast that could become a major snowstorm for the region Wednesday night.
The unseasonable 66 degree weather of Monday will see a turn to colder air and up to an inch of snowfall in the North Jersey region on Wednesday.
Facing poor weather conditions during holiday travel? Make sure to have emergency products in your car like jumper cables and a snow shovel.
The Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle, now named Tally, was discovered 4,700 miles from its home.
The Fukushima disaster turned Japan away from nuclear. A new energy source may help it quit coal.
I've owned a 2016 Chevrolet Volt for a year, and 90% of my driving has been in EV mode. During my commuting, gasoline is out of sight, out of mind.
New England’s electric grid operator warned Monday that power outages are possible if an extended cold snap this winter grips the region and fuel supplies are pinched as demand spikes. The president of ISO-New England said the region’s grid is vulnerable to extreme weather just as utilities, generators, regulators and others who are responsible for keeping the electricity on are looking to ...
Storms that rocked Kentucky overnight Monday caused at least one tornado in the state and brought plenty of rain through the Louisville area.
Unlike harmful algae blooms, which are fueled by warm water, sunlight and nutrients, rock snot thrives in cold stream and river bottoms.
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas collapsed to the lowest level in more than four months as record-high temperatures kill heating demand ahead of winter.Most Read from BloombergSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualAutomating the War on Noise PollutionMeet the New Climate Refugee in Town: CoyotesFutures for January delivery plunged 12% Monday, makin
Enjoy it while it lasts. Miami’s beautiful start to December likely will shift to steamier weather during the week.
A team of researchers in China has made a novel eco-friendly bioplastic out of salmon sperm DNA and vegetable oil. The post Eco-Friendly Plastic Made of Salmon Sperm Invented in China appeared first on Nerdist.
Mount Semeru is the largest volcano on the island of Java. It is one of Indonesia's nearly 130 active volcanoes.