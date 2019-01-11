Live updates: 7 killed amid largest snowstorm in St. Louis since 2014, major travel disruptions across central US

Snow is snarling travel across the central United States as a winter storm pummels the region.

"For many areas, this will be a long-duration winter storm event that lasts more than 12 hours and perhaps as long as 48 hours in some cases," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.



Heavy snow blankets central United States

AP Photo/Garret Fischer

Ice caused this tree to snap in southwestern Missouri. (Photo/Debbie Wray)

The winter storm began to unfold over the region on Friday afternoon with heavy snow and freezing rain across Missouri and Kansas. Some motorists became stranded on the snow-covered roads for hours, and additional travel delays are likely through Saturday.

The weight of the heavy, wet snow could cause some trees to snap, leading to sporadic power outages.

Download the free AccuWeather app to see the start and end time of the storm as well as how much snow is predicted for your area.

11:22 p.m. CST Saturday:

According to the National Weather Service in St. Louis, Missouri, a few spots in northeastern Missouri have received as much as 20 inches of snow. Over 70,000 customers are currently without power across the state.



Light snow is still falling in St. Louis, where the first flakes arrived on Friday afternoon nearly 33 hours ago and are expected to continue through much of Sunday.

9:00 p.m. CST Saturday:

Traffic across the northeast is icy and dangerous this evening. There are many delays and accidents due to snow covered roads.



8:00 p.m. CST Saturday:

Due to snow and ice, a traffic management program is in effect at at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, which is causing some arriving flight delays averaging two hours and 19 minutes.

6:15 p.m. CST Saturday:

This winter storm is producing widespread snow and some freezing rain from the central plains to the Mid-Atlantic region. Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are in effect today into Sunday as snow spreads from west to east.



A Winter Storm continues to push eastward, with all reports of 6"+ overlayed on the below radar imagery. Going forward, the heaviest snow threat shifts into the Mid Atlantic, where amounts of 5-10 inches are expected. Freezing rain will also become a concern over NC/VA. pic.twitter.com/ajF6e2yQ8Z — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) January 13, 2019

5:30 p.m. CST Saturday:

A trained spotter reported four inches of snow in Valparasio, Indiana.



@NWSChicago 4" of snow so far in Valparaiso, Indiana. Trained spotter. pic.twitter.com/fc20WKPI0m — Andrew Blackford (@BlackfordAndrew) January 12, 2019

4:27 p.m. CST Saturday:

Travel conditions are slick on I-70 near Brownsville, Ohio, where more snow is expected to continue overnight and into Sunday.



Current conditions on I-70 EB between Buckeye Lake and Brownsville. Snow is expected to continue overnight and into Sunday. Crews will continue working around the clock until the storm is over and the roads are clear and safe. pic.twitter.com/fz9um0gi6A — ODOT EastCentralOhio (@ODOT_EastCenOH) January 12, 2019

2:40 p.m. CST Saturday:

Winter Storm Warnings have been extended for the majority of Maryland.

Maryland Emergency Management Agency said the state will see accumulating snow, which will significantly affect travel.



MEMA ALERT: Winter Storm Warnings have been extended for most of Maryland. The entire state will see accumulating snow which will significantly affect travel. . . pic.twitter.com/q3daiEvKIk — Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MDMEMA) (@MDMEMA) January 12, 2019

Meanwhile in Chicago, snow and ice are impacting flights scheduled to depart from O'Hare International Airport. Some flights are experiencing delays of up to an hour and 15 minutes. Arriving flights have faced delays of an average of 41 minutes, according to fly.faa.gov.

2:05 p.m. CST Saturday:

Fans are tailgating in whiteout conditions for the Kansas City Chiefs game.

There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Kansas City until 6 p.m., local time, with a possibility of half a foot of snow. It is important for fans to drive safely and slowly to and from the game.



Stubborn deformation band of #SNOW is trying desperately to hang on until #Chiefs game time! It is a lot more difficult to execute trick passes in moderate snow! @breakingweather pic.twitter.com/x2qkDp1gMa — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 12, 2019

1:15 p.m. CST Saturday:

As the storm moves east, areas like Charleston, West Virginia, still have temperatures above freezing, diminishing the threat of heavier snowfall. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings remain in place for most of the state. In Baltimore, Maryland, light snow is still expected to fall all evening and into early Sunday morning.

11:30 a.m. CST Saturday:

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has updated its response totals, urging residents to stay off the streets. The update includes a newly reported, fourth fatality.



As of 8:00 am this morning,MSHP has responded to:

• 2968 calls for service

• 1252 stranded motorists

• 723 crashes

• 48 injuries

* 4 fatalities



PLEASE DO NOT TRAVEL. I-44 in St. Louis still being hit particularly hard. Road conditions at https://t.co/ZDpgnCCZGC pic.twitter.com/zzTzvVms8M — MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) January 12, 2019

9:30 a.m. CST Saturday:

Updated

fall totals through Saturday morning. Isolated power outages in Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri have been reported.



7:40 a.m. CST Saturday:

Amid the 58 crashes on Friday night, three fatalities were confirmed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Over 90 motorists were stranded and four other individuals were injured. Multiple roadways and exit ramps have been closed.



As of 8 pm, Troop A Officer's have responded to 221 calls for service including 58 crashes and three fatalities. Please stay home and allow crews to make the roadways safer! #MoWx pic.twitter.com/ASd2aPxIux — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) January 12, 2019

4:55 a.m. CST Saturday:

Roadways across much of southeastern Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri and Kansas, are covered with snow this morning. If you must head out, use extreme caution and make sure your vehicle is equipped with a winter storm survival kit in case of emergency.



Road conditions as of 5:30 AM are Completely Snow Covered in most areas south of Highway 30. If headed out, drive slowly and be more cautious when braking and making turns. #IAWX #ILWX #MOWX pic.twitter.com/AjPxm1QPp1 — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) January 12, 2019

There is now one lane of traffic moving slowly on east and westbound I-44 at the Antire Rd area. Please avoid this area while we continue to get the remaining traffic moving through and MODOT can get more lanes cleared. — MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) January 12, 2019

4:20 a.m. CST Saturday:

Snow is expanding across the Ohio Valley this morning. Around 1-1.5 inches of snow has fallen so far in Indianapolis and Cincinnati.

Snow will reach downtown Chicago late this morning.



2:50 a.m. CST Saturday:

Snowfall has reached 9.4 inches so far at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Totals may be near or exceed one foot by the time the snowstorm winds down in the city late Saturday night.

1:40 a.m. CST Saturday:

Snow has reached the Indianapolis metro area and is expected to continue into Saturday night. Roadways will quickly turn slippery across the region.



1:00 a.m. CST Saturday:

Snow is weighing down trees in Missouri, with reports of tree limbs breaking in Columbia, Missouri.

Columbia set a new daily record for snowfall on Friday as 10.4 inches buried the city. This broke the previous record of 5.1 inches from 1909. Snow will continue to fall in the city through Saturday.



Measured 9.5" in south Columbia at 12:50am. I'm going to need a longer measuring stick at this rate. Also, this small tree couldn't handle the weight of the snow. @NWSStLouis #mowx pic.twitter.com/njUtoAgkbq — Caleb Brown (@CalBrown777) January 12, 2019

12:15 a.m. CST Saturday:

Power outages are slowly beginning to increase across Missouri, with nearly 3,000 customers in the dark, according to poweroutage.us. This number may continue to increase as heavy snow weighs down trees and power lines.



11:20 p.m. CST Friday:

Portions of Interstate 80 in Nebraska have become dangerous for travel as snow spreads into the region.

"Please slow down and drive smart," local law enforcement said on Twitter.

Between 1 and 3 inches of snow has been reported so far in southeastern portions of the state.



Troopers are still on scene of a crash near the Waverly Scales westbound on I-80. Please slow down and drive smart. #NSP231 #NSP593 #NSP280 #NSP66 pic.twitter.com/N3UV58IqVz — @NSP_TroopANiteShift (@TrpAOmaha) January 12, 2019

11:00 p.m. CST Friday:

Road conditions are quickly deteriorating across south-central Illinois as the snowstorm expands to the north and east.

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that large stretches of interstates 55, 57, 64 and 72 are covered with snow and ice.



Seeing a number of crashes and slide-offs. Use extreme caution if you have to be out tonight. I-72 at Jacksonville very slick. #ILwx #winterstorm @KHQA pic.twitter.com/hHfA81akN1 — Nick Stewart (@NStewCBS2) January 12, 2019

10:00 p.m. CST Friday:

Travel remains extremely difficult and dangerous as heavy snow continues to fall throughout Missouri.

A large section of Interstate 44 remains closed following numerous vehicle crashes.

Eastbound I-70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in Missouri has been shut down after five tractor trailers jackknifed. Law enforcement is urging people to avoid this areas.



A large section of I-44 remains closed as emergency crews work numerous weather related crashes. The backup begins near Pacific and streatches toward the St. Louis area. Please avoid this area if traveling on I-44. #mowx — MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) January 12, 2019

9:35 p.m. CST Friday:

Snow is spreading eastward into Kentucky and Indiana with snow expected to start soon in Louisville, Kentucky. Evansville, Indiana, is starting to record accumulating snowfall with most areas seeing between a coating and two inches.

Meanwhile, accumulations are approaching 10 inches near St. Louis making it difficult for crews to clear accidents and remove snow from jammed highways.

"We continue to discourage any travel tonight. Traffic remains at a complete standstill in some locations," the National Weather Service in St. Louis said.



9:10 p.m. CST Friday:

The highest snowfall totals with the winter storm have been centered around St. Louis where accumulations range from 4 to 8 inches. Snow will continue to accumulate into Saturday, potentially making this one of the snowiest storms on record for the city.

Sections of Interstates 44, 64 and 70 have been closed around the city, causing typically short commuted to take hours. Even vehicles that usually navigate snowy roads with ease have had difficulties driving on roads around St. Louis.



After nearly 6 hours on what should have been a 15-minute drive, I am finally home! 🙌 Sincerely appreciate everyone checking in on me. Hope everyone else has made it home! #stlwx #STLtraffic https://t.co/XURHjY7Akv — Kevin Deitsch (@KDeitsch_wx) January 12, 2019

8 p.m. CST Friday:

Snow-covered roads and major traffic backups has made it difficult for emergency crews to navigate roads across central Missouri. According to Marissa Thomas, who has been stuck on Interstate 44 since at least 3 p.m. CST, an ambulance got stuck in the snow when trying to pass on the shoulder.



6:50 p.m. CST Friday:

Significant travel delays are causing headaches for divers on Interstate 44 west of St. Louis. Traffic is backed up for miles due to accidents on snow-covered roads with some people being stuck on the highway for nearly 4 hours. Some motorists have abandoned their cars along the side of the highway.

People around St. Louis should avoid travel unless absolutely necessary until road conditions improve.



ST LOUIS SNOW: big problems on I64/I55 intersection a few miles east of downtown as heavy snow continues! 8-12" by tomorrow minimum in STL. We are getting hammered! Live coverage on @accuweather @breakingweather #StLouis #snow #snowstorm pic.twitter.com/cUzMtRO8Iv — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 12, 2019

6:10 p.m. CST Friday:

Saturday's basketball game between South Carolina and Missouri has been postponed due to winter storm. The game will be rescheduled for a future date.



Due to weather related travel issues for Missouri, tomorrow's contest scheduled for 1 PM is postponed. South Carolina and Missouri are in communication with the SEC on rescheduling and updates will be released when available. — Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) January 11, 2019

5:15 p.m. CST Friday:

There have already been over 80 cancellations and 70 delays at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport today, according to FlightStats.com. Some flights to and from the airport have already canceled for Saturday.

A plane slid off the runway at Columbia Regional Airport in Columbia, Missouri, on Friday afternoon amid snowy conditions. Both runways were forced to close following the incident, according to ABC17. No injuries were reported, and all passengers were safely returned to the terminal.



Highway 40/64 is horrible right now. Between Mason and 141, the traffic is stopped due to icy hills and stuck tractor trailers. Do your self a favor and stay off the roads for a while. These are east and west shots. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/Quesk6Y8Zj — Rick Meyer (@RickMeyerKSDK) January 11, 2019

4 p.m. CST Friday:

Heavy snow has arrived in St. Louis and is disrupting travel across the city. Numerous accidents have been reported and have caused backups on roads, such as Interstate 44. Travel conditions will continue to deteriorate into Friday night as snow continues to accumulate on roads.



WOW road conditions already brutal on I44 with major traffic backups west of St Louis with several hours of 1" per hour or greater snowfall rates still ahead! Video is from @WXgage approaching STL from the west. I am approaching from south. Live coverage on @accuweather #snow pic.twitter.com/IOzFMTZclT — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 11, 2019

This snowstorm has the potential to be one of the biggest snowstorms on record for St. Louis with records dating back into the 1800s.

