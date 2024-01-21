Snow shoveling, while necessary, isn’t without risks

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Most areas around Northeast Ohio are still digging out from a blast of winter weather that poured snow on Friday, more than a foot in some spots.

Removing that much snow can be more than a hassle, it can be tiring, and it some cases it can trigger health issues.

“We see not only back injuries from the strain especially with heavy snow but we see a lot of people slipping and falling,” said Cleveland Clinic Emergency Medicine Physician Christopher Bazzoli, MD.

Research from the American Heart Association shows that strenuous activity, like shoveling snow, can actually put some people at risk for having a heart attack.

“Your body is burning a lot of extra energy just staying warm, then we put on more layers and that makes physical activity more difficult and more bulky,” Bazzoli said. “And now we’re shoveling snow, especially if it’s a wet snow, very heavy.”

The Cleveland Clinic recommends that if you experience any shortness of breath, lightheadedness, or chest pains you should take a break. And if it’s serious call 911.

One resident in Cleveland Heights said he received well over a foot of snow. Which gave him plenty to shovel out.

“I did it last night for about three hours, and just came out to touch it up,” Eric Brown said. “Finished it off today. A couple of hours and then we’ll be done.”

He suggests folks keep it simple and safe.

“I say pace yourself,” Brown said. “You know, everybody knows what you can do if you if you don’t work out, if you don’t run, if you don’t do anything like that, don’t come out and shovel for 5 hours like I did.”

