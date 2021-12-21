Snow showers across the Pacific Northwest boost hopes for a white Christmas
Snow fell from Oregon to Montana on Sunday and Monday, with several inches accumulating in some areas while others saw a trace quickly erased by rain.
Snow fell from Oregon to Montana on Sunday and Monday, with several inches accumulating in some areas while others saw a trace quickly erased by rain.
There are plenty of options when it comes to vaccine stock investing these days. Adria Cimino (Ocugen): Ocugen surged more than 700% in a matter of weeks earlier this year on optimism about potential coronavirus vaccine sales. The biotech company partnered with Bharat Biotech to co-commercialize that company's vaccine -- Covaxin -- in the U.S. The deal later expanded to include Canada.
A growing number of countries are reducing the wait time for COVID-19 vaccine boosters from six months to as few as three in a bid to ward off a new surge in infections from the Omicron variant. They are reacting to early evidence suggesting that Omicron is spreading faster than its predecessor, Delta, and is more likely to infect people who were vaccinated or had COVID in the past. While data remains limited, half a dozen laboratory studies have shown that an initial course of COVID-19 vaccines - typically given in two doses - is not enough to halt infection from the Omicron variant, but a booster shot may help.
On Friday, soon-to-be- first time parents Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney went house hunting in New York City.
Over 300 glaciers in the Pacific Northwest are forecast to create new streams that could be colonized by salmon.
The present cycle started on Dec. 5 and it is the third time this year one can witness the sight of water cascading down the canyon into the sinkhole.
(Bloomberg) -- Last week’s wave of thunderstorms and tornadoes that killed at least five after sweeping out of Nebraska and Kansas across the Midwest was a serial derecho, according to the National Weather Service.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronS&P 500 Has Biggest Three-Day Drop Since September: Markets WrapBilly Joel NYC Show Going Ahead; Quebec Closures: Virus UpdateManchin Outlines Tax, Policy Changes He’d Want in Biden BillEurope Braces for More
Reports indicate that Brian Kelly is targeting two assistants for his coordinator roles.
The Packers remain the No. 1 seed in the NFC and clinched their division. The Buccaneers and Cardinals fell to no. 3 and No. 4 with their losses.
A moral victory? Here's why one former NFL head coach was encouraged by Mac Jones' play in the second half of the Patriots' loss to the Colts in Week 15.
Utilities often pay rooftop solar customers far less for their electricity then sell it at a huge markup. So how is net metering hurting them?
Here are five reasons why Bo Nix's move to Oregon was not the best one.
You gotta hand it to millennials: When it comes to out-of-the-box baby names, they’ve got the rest of us beat. (Come on, what other generation would name their offspring after salad ingredients?) Here, the...
Across the world, scientists are seeking solutions to more efficiently construct solar farms. A seemingly unlikely solution: build them on top of landfills.
"The single thing I'm most worried about for FTX is that we become slow and dysfunctional," Bankman-Fried said.
Sean McVay says the Rams will use both Sony Michel and Darrell Henderson Jr. when both are healthy.
I-90 over Snoqualmie and I-84 in Oregon were closed again by bad weather.
At top B-schools, such as Stanford Graduate School of Business and Harvard Business School, acceptance rates can often fall well below 20%. Most of these top B-schools have a similar criteria in the type of ... The post 3 Reasons Why Top Business Schools Reject Applicants appeared first on Poets&Quants.
The clock is ticking on whether Sen. John Thune might run again.
On the evening of June 30, 1881, President James Garfield was with a few members of his Cabinet when he asked one of them a sensitive question: Would the man please recount for him the evening of his father's assassination? The man was Robert Lincoln, Garfield's secretary of war and the only surviving son of the nation's greatest president.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Lincoln gave Garfield a "detailed recital," he
Several inches of snow fell on Montana’s northern Flathead County on Sunday, December 19, causing an increased risk of avalanches in the area.Video posted to Twitter shows snow falling in Columbia Falls, located in northwestern Montana. The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of variable driving conditions for the affected areas.Continued snow into Monday was expected to heighten the avalanche risk, according to the Flathead Avalanche Center. Credit: @CC_WxWitch via Storyful