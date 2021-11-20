Snow showers blanket New England

The Daily Beast

Lucy Nicholson/ReutersThe vast majority of Time’s Up’s remaining staffers were laid off Friday in what they described a debacle that began with leaders revealing they gave the news to the Washington Post first and ended with board member Ashley Judd breaking down in tears.The embattled organization, limping since its CEO and entire board resigned this summer, announced Friday that it would lay off the vast majority of its remaining staff. Leadership informed staff of the decision in a virtual me