Snow showers could sprinkle Christmas spirit across parts of Southern New England

Southern New Englanders could wake up to snow Wednesday morning.

It might not amount to much, but it could mark the Providence area's first measurable snowfall of the season, and sprinkle a spirited accent across neighborhood Christmas displays and city sidewalks.

"Snow showers (are) possible tonight through Wednesday, especially across eastern" Massachusetts, the National Weather Service says in its forecast discussion. "A few inches of accumulation is possible."

A National Weather Service map shows Rhode Island could get a small amount of snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The chance of snow increases from west to east. A weather service map forecasts less than an inch in Rhode Island and 1 to 2 inches in Plymouth County, Massachusetts.

After reaching a high of about 41 degrees Tuesday, the temperature in the Providence area should drop to about 28 degrees overnight, the weather service says.

There's a slight chance of snow after 1 a.m. and then a chance of snow before noon Wednesday, the weather service says.

The Providence area normally gets 6.4 inches of snow in December. Its snowiest December on record was 1945 when it snowed 26.7 inches. So far, the Providence area hasn't had any snow this month; it had a trace of snow in November.

