Snow showers, gusty winds expected in parts of Charlotte region. Here’s the latest.

Joe Marusak

Snow showers and gusty winds are expected in parts of the Charlotte region on Saturday, while several inches of snow could fall in parts of the N.C. mountains, National Weather Service meteorologists said.

One to 3 inches of snow could fall in parts of the mountains higher than 3,500 feet, according to a winter weather advisory bulletin at 3:43 a.m. Saturday.

“This snow will create slick roadways and potentially hazardous driving conditions,” NWS meteorologists warned.

In a tweet, NWS forecast “gusty winds are likely Saturday evening as well.”

Snow showers could develop in parts of the N.C. Piedmont and Foothills, according to the bulletin.

The Charlotte metro area has only a “slight chance” of snow showers before 11 a.m. and a similarly slight chance of rain between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to the latest NWS forecast at 10 a.m. Saturday. The chance stands at a near negligible 20%, according to the NWS.

The Queen City could see wind gusts of up to 24 mph, NWS forecasters said.

And for Charlotte, the greater threat from the system could come in the form of low temperatures at or below freezing over the next few days.

“A cold front has moved through and the cooler temperatures will be felt all day,” WBTV meteorologist Leigh Brock shared Saturday morning.

A low of 29 degrees is forecast for late Saturday-early Sunday in Charlotte, 32 degrees late Sunday-early Monday and 28 late Monday-early Tuesday.

Keep the winter coats handy during the day as well, as a high of only 45 is forecast in Charlotte on Saturday under partly sunny skies.

Highs are expected to inch up to 47 on Sunday and 48 on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, according to the NWS. Skies should remain partly to mostly sunny throughout the weekend, NWS meteorologists said.

One of the most elusive creatures on the Outer Banks photographed atop utility pole

NC man stops at grocery store, returns home a $2 million lottery jackpot winner

Black worker threatened with ‘50 lashes’ and ridiculed over her hair, NC lawsuit says

Latest Stories

  • Even after Capitol assault, Biden team undecided on domestic terrorism law

    President-elect Joe Biden's team is reconsidering a domestic terrorism law out of concern that future administrations or law enforcement might abuse it.

  • ‘It was my pleasure to crush a white nationalist insurrection’: DC officer injured in Capitol riot speaks out

    Daniel Hodges recounted pro-Trump mob’s attempt to crush him inside a doorway during siege on 6 January

  • Rand Paul Warns One Third of Republicans Will Leave Party if GOP Senators Back Impeachment

    Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.) warned Friday that one third of Republican voters could leave the party if GOP senators vote in impeachment proceedings to convict President Trump. Paul made the comments in an interview on Fox News’s The Ingraham Angle. The senator’s remarks come amid an increasing divide between congressional Republicans who oppose impeaching the president, and a smaller number who support the measure following the riots at the Capitol on January 6. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) is reportedly hopeful that Republicans can use impeachment to purge Trump from the GOP, although he would need the support of at least 16 additional Republican senators to vote to convict. “Look, I didn’t agree with the [Capitol] fight that happened last week, and I voted against overturning the election, but at the same time, the impeachment is a wrongheaded, partisan notion, [and] if Republicans go along with it, it’ll destroy the party,” Paul said during the interview. “A third of the Republicans will leave the party,” Paul continued. “This isn’t about, anymore, the Electoral College, this is about the future of the party, and whether you’re going to ostracize and excommunicate President Trump from the party. Well, guess what,? Millions of his fans will leave as well.” While a majority of Americans believe Trump should be removed from office immediately, just 17 percent of Republicans support expelling Trump from the presidency, according to an Axios–Ipsos poll released on Thursday. Support for Trump among Republicans has fallen since the Capitol riots, however 60 percent believe the party should continue to follow Trump once he leaves office, an ABC News/Washington Post poll found.

  • Fort Bliss Soldier Charged with Raping Fellow Soldier a Year Before Her New Year's Eve Death

    A 1st Armored Division soldier at Fort Bliss, Texas has been charged with sexually assaulting three women over the past year, including a fellow soldier who was found dead a year on New Year's Eve.

  • Biden and Boris to 'decide destiny of the world' as they bury hatchet over double visit to the UK

    Joe Biden believes a patched-up relationship with Boris Johnson will help to decide the "destiny of the world" as the president-elect is set to head to the UK for his first foreign visit outside of North America, sources have told the Telegraph. A close friend of Mr Biden said the leaders will bury differences over Brexit as British officials said they expected the UK to be one of the first foreign destinations, in what would be a major diplomatic coup for Mr Johnson. Mr Biden is due to be sworn in on Wednesday. Sources who would be closely involved in any visit have circled the G7 summit in June, hosted in the UK, as the potential date for the new president’s trip across the Atlantic. Mr Biden opposed Brexit, and feels strong loyalties to his ancestral home in Ireland. He warned repeatedly last year, including directly to Mr Johnson, that the Good Friday Agreement must not become a "casualty of Brexit". But a friend of Mr Biden told The Telegraph: "Boris is a conservative, Joe's a moderate [Democrat] so I think they can get over it. I think they'll end up getting along. "Joe's view will be that they'll have the destiny of the world on their shoulders so he'll want to overcome any political differences. "I think there'll be more empathy than there was between Boris and Donald Trump. Boris seemed to get along with Trump, but I don't know if he really did."

  • Pelosi calls Capitol rioter with 'Camp Auschwitz' shirt a 'punk'

    Speaking at a press conference on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called a man wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" top during the attack on the Capitol "this punk with that shirt on." The man has been identified as Robert Keith Packer and has been arrested in connection with the riot.

  • Aide to Lauren Boebert resigns following Capitol riots

    ‘Following the events of January 6th, I’ve decided to part ways with the office,’ said comms director Ben Goldey

  • Trump reportedly began 'choreographing' premature victory speech weeks before election

    President Trump is known for going off script, but his premature presidential election victory declaration in the early hours of the morning on Nov. 4 wasn't a completely spur-of-the-moment decision, Axios' Jonathan Swan reports.In the first installment of a reported series on Trump's final two months in office, Swan writes that Trump began "choreographing election night in earnest" during the second week of October following a "toxic" debate with President-elect Joe Biden on Sept. 29 and a bout with COVID-19 that led to his hospitalization. At that point, Trump's internal poll numbers had reportedly taken a tumble, Swan notes.With that in mind, he reportedly called his first White House chief of staff, a stunned Reince Priebus, and "acted out his script, including walking up to a podium and prematurely declaring victory on election night if it looked like he was ahead." Indeed, in the lead up to Election Day, Trump reportedly kept his focus on the so-called "red mirage," the early vote counts that would show many swing states leaning red because mail-in ballots had yet to be counted. Trump, Swan reports, intended to "weaponize it for his vast base of followers," who would go to bed thinking he had secured a second-term, likely planting the seeds of a stolen election. Read more at Axios. > As I've been writing, the plan was to steal the election all along. Fantastic reporting here. https://t.co/k8C73o8vH7> > -- Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) January 16, 2021More stories from theweek.com 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment GOP officials are reportedly worried controversial pro-Trump House members could run for Senate, governor Trump's vaccine delay is getting suspicious

  • Sparse trees, little work for woodcutters in squeezed Gaza

    With a chainsaw in his car, Ahmed Abdelal tours the Gaza Strip, asking around for people wanting to cut down trees, regrow orchards or make way for construction. One of the few remaining woodcutters in the Palestinian territory, Abdelal, who learned woodcutting from his father, is struggling to scratch out a living in a traditional job that is less and less in demand. Job opportunities are rare in this Palestinian enclave wedged between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea, and so are green spaces.

  • Vaccine shipments to EU slow as Turkey, China ramp up inoculations

    Some EU nations are receiving fewer than expected doses of coronavirus vaccines as U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer slows shipments, while Turkey and China race ahead with inoculations amid surging infections worldwide. Six EU countries described the delay as unacceptable and said it impacted the credibility of the whole vaccination process. But even when inoculations start en masse, pressure on health systems is not expected to lift for months, or until most people within a population get the shot.

  • MAGA protester punched by Black woman security guard fired by UMass Hospital

    The white woman caught on tape getting into a physical altercation with a Black female security guard the evening before the Capitol riots lost her job at UMass Hospital. The termination occurred after her daughter went viral for exposing her identity on social media. On January 5th, Therese Duke and a group of pro-Trump protesters that included other family members were filmed harassing Ashanti Smith, a security guard working at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington D.C.

  • Armed man arrested near Capitol with unauthorized inauguration pass, 500 rounds of ammo

    The suspect, Wesley Allen Beeler, 31, was stopped in a Ford pick-up truck with gun-related decals.

  • Donald Trump visited by pillow tycoon who was carrying notes about martial law

    Donald Trump had a bizarre visit in his final days at the White House from a businessman known as the "My Pillow Guy”. Michael Lindell was photographed just before he went in to see the president in the West Wing. He was carrying a set of notes which included references to "martial law" and advocating appointing someone loyal to Mr Trump to head the CIA. Mr Lindell is chief executive of a company called My Pillow. He is a Republican donor and has been a loyal supporter of the president. He is also a familiar face on US television screens, appearing in adverts for his own product. On Thursday he wrote on Facebook: "We will have our president Donald Trump 4 more years!" His notes when he visited the White House were only partially visible but included the phrase "martial law if necessary upon the first hint of any …” Another part read "Make clear this is China/Iran...." and elsewhere he referenced "Foreign Interference in the election”. Mr Lindell's notes suggested that Gina Haspel, the current CIA Director, be replaced by Kash Patel, who is chief of staff to the defence secretary.

  • More Inside Artist Jorge Pardo's Transformed Bushwick Carriage House

    When it came to the lighting in his home, Pardo drew inspiration from the insides of fruits, nuts, and seeds, as well as sea creatures and machine parts.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Indonesian divers find parts of crashed plane's black box

    Divers found parts of the cockpit voice recorder on Friday as more personnel joined the search for wreckage and victims from an Indonesian plane that crashed last weekend in the Java Sea with 62 people on board. The aerial search for the crashed Sriwijaya Air jet was being expanded as well, said National Search and Rescue Agency mission coordinator Rasman, who uses one name. Divers narrowed the search for the cockpit voice recorder after finding some of its parts.

  • Suspect seen crushing police officer during Capitol riot is wanted by the FBI

    “I thought, ‘This could be the end,’” the D.C. police officer said.

  • Pew: Biden to start presidency with strong performance ratings

    Joe Biden will start his presidency next week with relatively strong performance ratings, according to a Pew Research Center survey. On the other hand: President Trump will leave the the White House with his lowest approval rating ever. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. By the numbers: On Biden: * 64% of voters expressed a positive opinion of Biden's conduct since he won the November election, Pew found. * 58% of Americans approve of the job Biden has done in explaining his plans and policies. That compares to: * 39% of Americans who said they approved of how Trump explained his plans ahead of his inauguration in 2017. * 70% of people who said in January 2009 they approved of how former President Barack Obama explained his plans as president-elect. * 50% of Americans who said in January 2001 that they approved of how George W. Bush explained his plans. * 64% of Americans who said in January 1993 they approved of how Bill Clinton explained his plans. * 57% of Americans approve of Biden's Cabinet choices and other high-level appointments. On Trump: * 29% of Americans approve of Trump's job performance — the lowest approval rating of his presidency. * Pew notes that much of the decline has come among Republicans and GOP leaners. About 60% of Republicans currently approve of Trump's job performance, down from 77% in August. * 76% of American voters said they would rate Trump's conduct since the election as fair or poor, up from 68% in November. * 68% said Trump should not remain a political figure for years to come; 29% say he should. * 52% said Trump bears "a lot" of responsibility for the violence at the U.S. Capitol. * 81% of Democrats say he bears "a lot" of responsibility, while only 18% of Republicans said so. * 46% of Republicans say he bears no responsibility for the violence.Go deeper: GOP voters choose Trump — againPew methodology: The research center "surveyed 5,360 U.S. adults in January 2021. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel that is recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories. Read more about the ATP’s methodology."Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • No charges in Pennsylvania discarded-ballots case

    No criminal charges will be filed against a former temporary elections worker authorities have said mistakenly discarded nine military ballots ahead of the November presidential election, a federal prosecutor announced Friday. Officials have previously blamed the decision to toss out the ballots on an unidentified and improperly trained contract worker who had been handling mail-in ballots for the county for two days. The ballots were later retrieved from the trash and were counted with other mailed ballots after the Nov. 3 election.

  • ‘You are violating my rights!’ Florida woman jailed — again — for refusing to wear a mask

    Cindy Falco Dicorrado may have wanted a bagel at an Einstein Bros. Bagels near Boca Raton but she may have had to settle for eating one in a Palm Beach County jail the next morning.

  • Biden chooses former FDA chief Kessler to help lead U.S. vaccine drive

    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has chosen David Kessler, the ex-head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for a senior role in the new administration's efforts to boost the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, his transition team said on Friday. The news came as Biden's own team predicted the United States would mark some 500,000 deaths from the pandemic by next month and as the president-elect was due to outline plans to ramp up vaccinations. Kessler, a pediatrician and lawyer who headed the FDA under presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, will be Chief Science Officer of the administration's COVID-19 Response.