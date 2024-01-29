Snow showers to start this week in northern Ohio before temperatures slowly rise

Some snow in forecast for northern Ohio but temperature outlook is above normal.

The ups and downs − temperature wise − continue in northern Ohio this winter.

Extremely cold temperatures and unseasonably warm weather have been the forecast lot so far this winter.

Things are looking up as temperatures will slowly rise in northern Ohio this week.

But first there will be some snow showers to contend with.

The National Weather Service says snow is possible Monday and again Tuesday before transitioning to rain.

But the snow won't amount to too much, the weather service says, with little or no accumulation expected.

What's the forecast for northern Ohio?

Monday: A slight chance of snow showers before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind 6 to 11 mph.Tuesday: A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., then snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., then rain showers after 2 p.m. High near 40. South wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.Tuesday night: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers before 4 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning.Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.Thursday night: A chance of rain showers before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron weather: Snow showers possible in northern Ohio before warm up