Snow showers Tuesday could cause visibility issues for drivers across Kansas City metro

Intermittent snow is expected Tuesday throughout the Kansas City metro, causing visibility issues for drivers, according to the National Weather Service.

Light flurries began early Tuesday in the Kansas City area, but snow showers could pick up between about 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The intermittent snow could greatly reduce visibility quickly. Winds expected between 11 to 15 miles per hour could also blow the snow, making it more difficult to see.

With a high temperature of 37 degrees Tuesday and temperatures expected to remain in the mid-30s most of the day, it’s unlikely for much snow to stick to the ground. There will, however, be a possibility for slick spots to develop on roads in the afternoon and evening hours.

As these conditions develop, the National Weather Service recommended postponing travel plans for about an hour or until visibility clears up. Drivers should be wary as conditions and visibility can change rapidly.

On Wednesday, meteorologists expect a chance of rain or snow before 1 p.m. with a high around 36 degrees. The precipitation is predicted to be less than a tenth of an inch.

Conditions improve Thursday, with partly sunny skies and a high around 38 degrees.