Snow and sleet triggers closures at some Jersey Shore schools on Tuesday, Feb. 13

With up to 8 inches of snow expected in parts of the Jersey Shore, certain school districts canceled classes Tuesday ahead of the storm.

Snow and sleet were already falling through parts of Monmouth and Ocean counties Tuesday morning and roads were slick in many areas. Weather forecasters predicted 4 to 8 inches of snow in western Monmouth County and up to 5 inches in inland areas of Ocean County.

Below are the following school closing announcements across both counties:

Brookdale Community College

In-person classes will begin at 1:30 p.m. Check with your professor as to whether class will be held remotely.

Colts Neck Schools

The district is closed due to treacherous road conditions.

Deal School

The school is closed due to weather.

Eatontown Public Schools

The district is closed.

Farmingdale School District

All after school activities, including Parent University, are canceled for Tuesday. Parent University will be rescheduled for a later date.

Freehold Borough Schools

Classes are canceled Tuesday.

Freehold Regional High School District

All high schools are closed due to weather.

Freehold Township School District

Schools and district offices are closed.

Hazlet Township Public Schools

The district will have a delayed opening. Classes will begin at 9 a.m. at the high school, 9:40 a.m. at the middle school, 10:20 a.m. for half-day AM preschool, 1:05 for PM preschool, 10:20 a.m. for kindergarten, 10:20 a.m. for elementary grades 1 to 4, and 9:40 a.m. for grades 5 and 6.

Georgian Court University

The Lakewood campus will operate virtually on Tuesday. Classes will continue online where possible. Nursing clinicals are cancelled. Students should consult Blackboard Learn for details. For in-person classes not held at the Lakewood campus, classes will comply with the cancellation or closure decision of the location where classes are held.

Henry Hudson Tri-District

Schools are closed due to weather.

Holmdel Township School District

The district is closed due to weather. All after school activities and outside community events are canceled. The Police Athletic League Before and After Care programs are closed.

Keyport Schools

Keyport schools are closed due to weather.

Matawan-Aberdeen Regional

Classes are canceled. All sports and after school activities are canceled.

Middletown Township School District

All schools are closed Tuesday.

Monmouth County Vocational School District

All schools are closed. The make-up day will be Friday, May 24.

Monmouth Regional High School

Classes are canceled due to weather.

Monmouth University

The university will have a delayed opening. Classes will begin at 11:30 a.m. Essential personnel should report as scheduled.

Oceanport Schools

Due to weather, classes are canceled.

Red Bank Borough Schools

The district is closed due to weather.

Red Bank Charter School

Classes are canceled.

Red Bank Regional

School is canceled.

Tinton Falls School District

Schools are closed due to weather.

Upper Freehold Regional School District

Schools are closed Tuesday.

