Snow and sleet triggers closures at some Jersey Shore schools on Tuesday, Feb. 13
With up to 8 inches of snow expected in parts of the Jersey Shore, certain school districts canceled classes Tuesday ahead of the storm.
Snow and sleet were already falling through parts of Monmouth and Ocean counties Tuesday morning and roads were slick in many areas. Weather forecasters predicted 4 to 8 inches of snow in western Monmouth County and up to 5 inches in inland areas of Ocean County.
Below are the following school closing announcements across both counties:
Brookdale Community College
In-person classes will begin at 1:30 p.m. Check with your professor as to whether class will be held remotely.
Colts Neck Schools
The district is closed due to treacherous road conditions.
Deal School
The school is closed due to weather.
Eatontown Public Schools
The district is closed.
Farmingdale School District
All after school activities, including Parent University, are canceled for Tuesday. Parent University will be rescheduled for a later date.
Freehold Borough Schools
Classes are canceled Tuesday.
Freehold Regional High School District
All high schools are closed due to weather.
Freehold Township School District
Schools and district offices are closed.
NJ weather: Up to 8 inches of snow expected at Jersey Shore, widespread flooding possible
Hazlet Township Public Schools
The district will have a delayed opening. Classes will begin at 9 a.m. at the high school, 9:40 a.m. at the middle school, 10:20 a.m. for half-day AM preschool, 1:05 for PM preschool, 10:20 a.m. for kindergarten, 10:20 a.m. for elementary grades 1 to 4, and 9:40 a.m. for grades 5 and 6.
Georgian Court University
The Lakewood campus will operate virtually on Tuesday. Classes will continue online where possible. Nursing clinicals are cancelled. Students should consult Blackboard Learn for details. For in-person classes not held at the Lakewood campus, classes will comply with the cancellation or closure decision of the location where classes are held.
Henry Hudson Tri-District
Schools are closed due to weather.
Holmdel Township School District
The district is closed due to weather. All after school activities and outside community events are canceled. The Police Athletic League Before and After Care programs are closed.
Keyport Schools
Keyport schools are closed due to weather.
Matawan-Aberdeen Regional
Classes are canceled. All sports and after school activities are canceled.
Middletown Township School District
All schools are closed Tuesday.
Monmouth County Vocational School District
All schools are closed. The make-up day will be Friday, May 24.
Monmouth Regional High School
Classes are canceled due to weather.
Monmouth University
The university will have a delayed opening. Classes will begin at 11:30 a.m. Essential personnel should report as scheduled.
How much snow has fallen? Monmouth, Ocean counties could see up to 8 inches
Oceanport Schools
Due to weather, classes are canceled.
Red Bank Borough Schools
The district is closed due to weather.
Red Bank Charter School
Classes are canceled.
Red Bank Regional
School is canceled.
Tinton Falls School District
Schools are closed due to weather.
Upper Freehold Regional School District
Schools are closed Tuesday.
Amanda Oglesby is an Ocean County native who covers education and the environment. She has worked for the Press for more than a decade. Reach her at @OglesbyAPP, aoglesby@gannettnj.com or 732-557-5701.
