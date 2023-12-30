Snow in SLO County: See pictures of the Central Coast as a winter wonderland
Sarah Linn
·1 min read
Snow in San Luis Obispo County?
Snowflakes may be a rare sight on the Central Coast, especially around the holiday season, but snowfall does happen — and we’ve got the pictures to prove it.
Photos from 1922 show snow on the ground in Monterey Street in downtown San Luis Obispo, and the area also saw snow in February 1944 and December 1967.
In March 1976, a storm topped local hillsides with snow, closing the Cuesta Grade north of San Luis Obispo to Highway 101 traffic and forcing the Goodyear blimp to land at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.
The most significant snowfall seen in SLO County in recent decades arrived in December 1988, when a powerful storm swept into the region — closing the Cuesta Grade, shuttering schools and stranding travelers.
Most recently, a storm dropped snow across the higher elevations of SLO County in February, dusting vineyards in Paso Robles, frosting fields off Highway 58 and providing a dramatic backdrop for surfers competing in the SLO CAL Open in Morro Bay.
Here are some fun, frosty snow photos from The Tribune’s archives:
Do you have some stunning snow photos to share? Email them to Tribune reporter Sarah Linn at slinn@thetribunenews.com.
