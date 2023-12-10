Snow, slush, wind coming Sunday night: National Weather Service

Winter weather's coming, according to The National Weather Service. Exactly what it will look like will depend on your elevation.

The Winter Weather Advisory runs from 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening to 6:00 a.m. Monday morning, and covers Augusta and Rockingham counties. And yes, there is snow in the forecast.

Total accumulation in higher elevations (above 2,000 feet) coiuld be 2 to 5 inches, according to the advisory. Lower elevations could get anything from a coating of snow "to a slushy inch."

Staunton and Waynesboro sit at an uncomfortable middle elevation close to 2,000 — Staunton's around 1,400 feet above sea level; Waynesboro at nearly 1,300 feet, though obviously it varies practically by every step you take in this hilly area.

The advisory notes slippery road conditions, and that the morning commute could be impacted on Monday. Be careful on driveways, steps and sidewalks, especially your first couple of steps when going outside.

At higher elevations, visibility may be reduced because of "the combination of snow and blowing snow."

Sunday

Regionally, a Flood Watch is in effect this afternoon through late tonight for portions of central Maryland and northern Virginia.

A few thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts are possible, especially near and east of the Blue Ridge Mountains this afternoon into this evening.

In the evening, a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for the Blue Ridge Mountains and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the higher elevations of the central Shenandoah Valley and Potomac Highlands.

Monday

Strong winds over the mountains Monday may result in instances of wind damage Monday.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Snow, slush and wind will hit the Shenandoah Valley Sunday night and into Monday