Snow in the Smokies? We might even see some in Knoxville Sunday night

A huge storm is set to bring a wild weekend to much of the Eastern United States, and the Great Smoky Mountains are expected to get a dusting of snow.

"From gusty winds to dangerous thunderstorms and even snow, a massive storm will affect 180 million people," said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

Eastern Tennessee likely will see mostly rain, the National Weather Service in Morristown predicts.

Knoxville will see a chance of showers after midnight Friday, with a 50% chance of rain Saturday, the weather service said. More showers with a chance of thunderstorms are predicted for Saturday night, with south winds 10 to 20 mph.

On Sunday, it will be more of the same, with showers and a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day, the weather service predicted. Temperatures will fall into the mid-40s by the afternoon. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with some rain possibly turning into snow showers, with temperatures dropping into the low 30s.

The Smoky Mountains forecast looks a tad snowier. Snow and rain showers are predicted for Sunday night, with snow showers after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation is possible with lows in the 20s, the weather service stated.

LeConte Lodge, which sits just below the 6,593-foot summit of Mount LeConte, saw its first snow of the season in mid-October. On Dec. 6, the lodge reported it was 19 degrees with 6 inches of snow on the ground.

