Snow socks in Tri-Cities. Here’s a list of schools, businesses that are closed or delayed

Most school children were staying home and some businesses did not plan to open Friday after up to 4 inches of snow fell in the Tri-Cities.

By 6 a.m. Friday snowflakes were turning to sleet as temperatures warmed.

The National Weather Service predicted that sleet would stop by 7 a.m. in the Tri-Cities.

Forecasters said as temperatures warm to about 29 degrees Friday, the snow level should rise from 400 feet, the elevation for much of the Tri-Cities, to about 6,000 feet in the afternoon.

Snow removal begins before sunrise for the operator of this tractor clearing an office building parking early Friday morning following a winter storm that dropped several inches of snow across the Tri-Cities area.

School, other closures and delays

Richland, Kennewick, Pasco and Finley school districts were closed Friday. Pasco and Kennewick said after-school and evening events also were canceled.

Washington State University Tri-Cities closed its campus in Richland Friday, after initially planning a late start. Some classes may be held online.

Columbia Basin College campuses also are closed Friday.

The Prosser, Kiona-Benton, Kahlotus, Paterson, North Franklin School District, Columbia School District in Burbank, Grandview and Sunnyside schools also will be closed Friday, along with St. Joseph’s School, Calvary Christian School and Bethlehem Lutheran School, all in Kennewick, and Liberty Christian School and Christ the King School, both in Richland.

Head Start classes and home visits are canceled.

Check for additional delays or cancellations Friday at bit.ly/SchoolClosuresDelays.

The Hanford nuclear reservation site canceled work for employees not needed for safety and security for the day shift, although some employees were working from home.

All Meals on Wheels in the Tri-Cities area will be closed Friday and there will be no meals delivered to homes.

The Reach museum in Richland did not plan to open Friday and some restaurants also announced plans to remain closed, including El Fat Cat Grill in Kennewick and Tumbleweeds in Richland.

Many city and county offices expected to open late at 10 a.m. That included the Franklin and Benton counties superior courts. West Richland city offices will be closed Friday.

Richland garbage services told residents that if their address is in a zone considered inaccessible due to snow and ice for garbage trucks, you can set out extra bags next week at no additional charge.

Columbia Industries planned to open at 10 a.m., including its CI Community Center.

Law enforcement was busy responding to crashes Thursday night and early Friday morning. One crash near Keene and Shockley roads in south Richland that took out a power pole.

Tri-Cities forecast

No more snow is in the immediate forecast for the Tri-Cities.

But there is a slight chance of freezing rain after 4 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m., according to the weather service.

Rain is possible Sunday through Thursday in the Tri-Cities as temperatures warm.

Temperatures should warm in the Tri-Cities through the weekend.

Lows should be in the 20s through Sunday night and then rise into the 30s, with overnight temperatures just above freezing by Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Highs should warm to the 30s starting Saturday and be above freezing on Sunday. By Thursday the high could reach 39.