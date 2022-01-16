Snow in the Southeast
Snow arrives in many of the Southeastern states, from a few flakes to a generous layer of accumulation.
The supermodel, who turns 68 on Feb. 2, appears to be vacationing in the Caribbean.
The massive eruption under the Pacific ocean was just 40 miles away from Tonga. Footage on social media shows people fleeing the waves.
Jordan Cashmyer, a woman who was featured on MTV’s “16 and Pregnant” in 2014, died in Maryland on Sunday. She was 26 years old. News of Cashmyer’s death was shared by her stepmother, Jessica Cashmyer, through a post written on the Facebook account of the Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr., her husband and Jordan’s father. A […]
Bill Belichick had a very simple reasoning for the Patriots' embarrassing playoff loss to the Bills.
Saget was laid to rest in Los Angeles on Friday, just five days after he was found dead in his Florida hotel room
"There's nobody that can see the end of this crowd," Trump told his supporters at a Saturday rally. "That's not somebody that lost an election."
The FBI is being slammed for saying the Congregation Beth Israel hostage taker’s demands were “not specifically related to the Jewish community.”
Jerome Boger's officiating crew won't suit up again this postseason.
Andrew Wiggins' daughter was able to spot her dad on the Chase Center videoboard before he was even introduced.
"We're going to decertify Biden electors in Arizona, in Wisconsin, in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and in the great state of Georgia," Bannon said.
Virginia’s newly sworn-in AG Jason Miyares announced investigations into the Virginia Parole Board and Loudoun County Public Schools within hours of being sworn in while also reportedly gutting the Civil Rights division in his office.
After peeking through John Mulaney’s ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler’s social media, the term “enchanting” doesn’t even begin to describe the artist and her work. On Jan 11, Tendler posted a truly alluring photo of herself in a 1960s-esque snapshot, flowing about her long, dyed hair. She captioned the topless photo with a Jenny Lewis lyric […]
Ghislaine Maxwell will no longer stand in the way of keeping the names of 8 'John Does' sealed in the Virginia Giuffre lawsuit, her attorney said.
Darius Slay posted a tweet that's drawing attention from current and former Patriots.
Royal expert Patrick Jephson says Kate Middleton holds the future of the monarchy in her hands. Here's why.
Severe weather ahead of a cold front caused damage and prompted tornado warnings in parts of Lee and Collier counties Sunday morning.
NFL Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson tried to deflect the truth of an erroneous whistle in the Bengals-Raiders game. It's a bad look for the league.
The Australian Open can get along perfectly well without Novak Djokovic, said the 20-time major champion Rafael Nadal, on a day when the world’s leading players bemoaned the distractions caused by Djokovic’s immigration battle.
Novak Djokovic has lost his appeal against deportation in Australia after a court on Sunday threw out his application to stay.
We’re only a little over two weeks into 2022 and Jessica Alba already added two new members to the family! On Jan 14, Alba posted a series of photos featuring two new members of the family: two jaw-droppingly adorable puppies! She posted the photos with the caption, “& all the sudden – I became a […]