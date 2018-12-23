Snow to spread through Great Lakes, northeastern US prior to Christmas

A storm may bring just enough snow to cause slippery travel from the upper Great Lakes to the Northeast through Christmas Eve.

An Alberta clipper storm is forecast to race southeastward across the Great Lakes into Sunday evening, the northern Appalachians Sunday night and then off the Atlantic coast on Monday, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

Snowfall will tend to be light and spotty in nature, given the lack of moisture associated with this storm.

However, people should not let their guard down, as enough snow to create slippery spots on secondary roads and stretches of interstates 75, 79, 80, 81, 86, 87 and 90 is expected.



Snow spreads 12.23 AM More

People in and around Traverse City, Michigan; Erie and Scranton, Pennsylvania; Buffalo, Syracuse and Poughkeepsie, New York; Hartford, Connecticut; and Springfield, Massachusetts, can wake up to some snow and slick patches on Monday morning.

"Some areas from Michigan to West Virginia, western Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, western Virginia, New York state and New England have the potential to receive a coating of snow from the storm," Sosnowski said.

"Areas from the northern Great Lakes to the central and northern Appalachians have greater chance of picking up an inch or two of snow," he added.

Locally higher amounts up to 4 inches are possible where snow showers persist downwind of lakes Erie and Ontario for much of Christmas Eve.

Boston can pick up a slippery coating to an inch of snow on Christmas Eve.

Areas farther south, from New York City to Washington, D.C., may only get spotty rain or a light mix of rain and snow from the storm on Sunday night before a drier Christmas Eve.



Static X More

While much of the snow will wind down by Monday evening, snow showers may linger around the Syracuse area into the first few hours of Monday night.

Anyone heading out for Christmas Eve services or family and friends gatherings should use caution on the roadways and sidewalks, as untreated, wet surfaces can develop icy spots as temperatures plummet Monday night.

Download the free AccuWeather app to see if and how much snow is forecast for your area.



Christmas 12.23 AM More

The weather is predicted to turn tranquil for Christmas Day, with partial sunshine and seasonably high temperatures.

Dry conditions should prevail for much of the remainder of the week in the Northeast before the next storm, which will unleash a wide array of weather in the Central states at the week's end.