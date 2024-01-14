Snow squall in the forecast for parts of NJ. Know what to do if you're caught in it

Snow squalls — periods of intense, near-whiteout snowfall — are expected for parts of New Jersey on Sunday, the National Weather Service warned.

One or more bands of snow squalls will be moving east at 50 to 55 mph along the edge of an Arctic air mass with the potential to hit parts of eastern Pennsylvania and adjacent portions of New Jersey, including Sussex and Morris counties and areas west of Interstate 95, shows the forecast by the National Weather Service's office in Mount Holly.

Story continues below photo gallery.

"Near whiteout conditions and a quick one-half inch of snow in just 10 to 15 minutes will lead to dangerous travel conditions as a result of the very poor visibility and snow or ice-covered roads," the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement Sunday morning. "Winds will gust up to 50 miles per hour in the squalls."

The weather service suggests:

Delay travel until the mid to late afternoon.

Pull off the road to a safe location, such as a parking lot or a driveway, if you see terrain features and objects off in the distance being obscured by heavy snow. Wait out the squall.

If you are on an interstate, get off the road at the nearest exit as soon as you notice the squall to ensure your safety. Once you safely exit the highway, slow down gradually, well before the squall, and turn on your flashing hazard lights.

Winter weather in NJ: Another storm on the way? Here's a look at the NJ snow forecast

"If you are traveling, your recognition of these squalls and the actions you take to get off the road or help to gradually slow traffic could prevent a high-speed, multi-vehicle accident and save your life and the lives of others," the weather service said.

David P. Willis: dwillis@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Snow squall forecasted for parts of NJ. Here's what you should know