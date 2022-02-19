Snow squalls cause chaos from the Upper Midwest to the Great Lakes
Heavy snow and gusty winds swept through swaths of the northern U.S. on Feb. 18, causing whiteout conditions as a clipper system headed toward the Northeast.
Heavy snow and gusty winds swept through swaths of the northern U.S. on Feb. 18, causing whiteout conditions as a clipper system headed toward the Northeast.
With Social Security offices expected to open back up on March 30, it's a good idea to find your local office in case you need help. See: Social Security Offices Now Have a New Official Return...
Much of the snow and ice melted in a heavy downpour, resulting in flooding throughout the region. Floodwaters are expected to recede this morning.
A strong system will move into the region starting Saturday delivering lowland rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory, starting Thursday night. Another wind advisory could come this weekend.
Some damage was left behind by a cold front that moved through our area.
Black watches are known to have a unique charm of their own, making them one of the most preferred color options in the horology space.
(Bloomberg) -- An Illinois appellate court dismissed Governor J.B. Pritzker’s appeal of a lower court’s ruling against his mask mandate in schools, calling the request “moot” after a legislative committee suspended the requirement’s renewal.Most Read from BloombergRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThe
Water providers must send certified letters to residents who have a lead service line coming into their homes, since lead has harmful properties.
A man in Oakville, Ont., discovered he won a $22 million Lotto Max jackpot on the morning of his wife's 50th birthday.
Bitcoin price extended decline below $42,000, ether price settled below $2,960, and ADA could nosedive if it breaks the $0.940 support.
The A3R system automatically flies the boom and maintains alignment between the boom tip and the receiver receptacle with an accuracy of a couple of centimeters.
Ja'Marr Chase was handing out chicken in a Raising Cane's drive-thru just days after the first Super Bowl appearance of his NFL career.
A 2,000-year-old Roman cemetery containing at least 20 ornately decorated graves has been uncovered near the shoreline in the northern Gaza Strip, with the antiquities ministry calling it the most important local discovery of the past decade. Gaza is rich with antiquities having been an important trading spot for many civilisations, from as far back as the ancient Egyptians and the Philistines depicted in the Bible, through the Roman empire and the crusades. Because of the shape of the graves and the relatively ornate decorations, they likely belonged to "senior ranking people" in the Roman empire during the first century, said Jamal Abu Rida, director-general of Gaza's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
Kendall Jenner loves chunky loafers, too
All members of Congress are being invited to attend President Joe Biden's upcoming State of the Union address, crowding the House chamber for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic as the White House tries to nudge COVID-19 toward the nation’s rear-view mirror. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office released the guidelines Thursday from the Sergeant at Arms' office in consultation with the Office of the Physician. Violations of the guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing during the event “will result in the attendee's removal," the memo said.
NASAAs humans look toward the vast unknowns of space to better understand our galactic neighborhood and stake out potential habitats, there’s one big question scientists are asking: How will the human body hold up outside Earth?For the most part, research from NASA’s trailblazing Twins Study and other investigations show that free-floating thousands of miles above solid ground can cause big changes on immune system function, gene expression, metabolism, and even gut bacteria. Most of these physi
Russia has been building up troops along Ukraine's border, and appears poised to invade despite its denials.
Police say they discovered the cache in a dentist's house, and it's not the first time officers have been there.
The interstate remains closed Friday.
Thousands of people have been tuning in.