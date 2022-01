MIDDLETOWN, CT — Up to 6 inches of snow is forecast for Friday morning and Middletown Public Schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 7, according to officials.

“Due to the expected inclement weather, in addition to current covid-related staffing shortages, Middletown Public Schools and its offices will be closed on Friday, January 7, 2022,” officials announced.

This article originally appeared on the Middletown Patch