Snow still falling in North Carolina mountains; 8 inches forecast by Monday in areas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It has been a great start to this year’s ski season for North Carolina resorts, and the extended forecast promises more snow for visitors.

Just last week, Sugar Mountain recorded 12 inches of fresh powder for avid skiers and snowboarders to enjoy. Now, most of the North Carolina mountains will get at least 3 inches of snow by Monday night — with the highest mountains expected to receive 8 inches of snow.

The recent snowfall pushed Sugar Mountain’s season total over 40 inches with more snow falling Sunday night.

Snow in Sugar Mountain North Carolina. Photo from Sugar Mountain

Nearly all of North Carolina’s major ski resorts are reporting over 80 inches of manmade and natural snowfall draped across their slopes.

The CBS 17 forecast for the region includes an additional 3-6 inches of snow, with more than 8 inches expected in the highest elevations.

A winter storm warning is in effect until noon Monday for Swain and Haywood counties with up to 9 inches of snow possible, the National Weather Service said. Very high winds are also expected with gusts up to 55 mph.

A winter storm warning also runs on the Tennessee side along the border of six North Carolina counties — but the severe winter weather could easily spill over into our state.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon for elevations above 3,500 feet in Avery, Graham, Madison, Mitchell, and Yancey counties — with 6 inches of snow forecast.

Ashe and Watauga counties are also under a winter weather advisory until Monday noon with snow up to 3 inches forecast.

Meteorologist Lance Blocker says that another storm system is expected to arrive on Wednesday and may produce 1-3 inches of snow to add to the total.

The great start to the season has been a major boom for local businesses which rely on busy ski seasons as a part of their annual revenue.

While uncertainty remains with long-range forecasts, all indications are that the snowy ski season will continue through over the weeks ahead with cooler than average conditions expected to persist across the mountains.

