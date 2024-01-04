Snow still forecasted for Delaware. Amounts will depend on 1- to 2-degree swing

Delaware's snow drought could come to an end this weekend, but it will all depend on the mild breezes coming off the Atlantic Ocean.

With the forecast for the weekend becoming clearer, AccuWeather.com is still predicting 1-3 inches of snow hitting Wilmington with the rest of Delaware receiving mostly rain. According to their snowfall amount probability, there is a 52% chance of 1-3 inches of snow and a 25% chance of 3-6 inches.

Noreaster

However, the amount of snow and whether it's a wintry mix or rain will depend on the temperatures. The low for late Saturday and early Sunday is forecasted for 33 degrees. Movement in either direction will determine the form of Wilmington's precipitation.

Winter precipitation

"How much snow falls in (Philadelphia) and in surrounding areas will depend on the track of the storm and how much of a breeze off the mild Atlantic Ocean will develop," the AccuWeather.com forecast said. "The odds favor a wintry mix that includes some rain, sleet and snow around the city from Saturday night to Sunday evening with mostly rain to the east and south. ... Should the storm take a more southerly track, the zone of heavier snow may develop closer into the city."

What is the National Weather Service predicting?

⚠️❄️ A coastal system will bring widespread precipitation to our region. Snow and some mixed precip will occur northwest of I-95. The immediate urban corridor is unlikely to experience anything more than a wet coating of snow.https://t.co/JiD09ByGTv#PAwx #NJwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/LdbaspdfxS — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 4, 2024

The National Weather Service forecast has the northern portions of the Wilmington area and the I-95 corridor receiving less than an inch of snow and mostly a wintry mix. The remainder of Delaware getting hit by rain.

However, the National Weather Service pointed out in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, that the snowfall forecast is subject to change.

An updated Day 3-7 Hazards Outlook has been issued. https://t.co/VBxTZCpCic pic.twitter.com/X8SlqrLc2Y — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 3, 2024

How long has it been since Wilmington had snow?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's daily summaries, the last time Wilmington Airport had a storm with more than an inch of snow was March 12, 2022, when it snowed 1.4 inches. That's a drought of 663 days.

How to dress for winter weather

Dressing for cold weather

The key to staying safe in cold weather is wearing layers of clothing. According to the National Weather Service, wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing. Remove layers to avoid sweating and chill. Outer garments should be tightly woven, water-repellent and hooded. Wear a hat because much of your body heat can be lost from your head. Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold. Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves. Try to stay dry and out of the wind.

How to drive in snow

winter driving

With the lack of snow in the region, drivers may need a refresher on how to drive in snow. Here are some tips from AAA.

Don't drive. If winter weather is hitting, drive only if you have to.

Reduce speed. Ice and snow decrease your traction with the road so slow down.

Increase following distances. Instead of the traditional two seconds, increase it to five to six seconds. Remember, it takes longer to stop on snowy roads.

Don't use cruise control.

Keep half a tank of gas in your car.

Have an emergency kit with cold-weather gear, blankets, extra food and water, a flashlight and a glass scraper.

Keep your phone charged in case of an emergency.

How to prepare for winter weather

Winterize your home

Stock up on snow removal supplies: Add rock salt or ice melt, space heaters and snow shovels to your snow preparation arsenal.

Make sure your snowblower is working: There's nothing worse than having heavy snow and finding out your snowblower isn't working. Before the storm hits, do a test run or take it in for a tune-up.

Clean the gutters. Remove all dead leaves and other debris so that your gutters can do what they’re intended to do — collect water from the roof and channel it down to the ground.

Inspect the roof. Repair or replace any damaged shingles, or hire someone to do it for you.

Trim tree branches. Cut or trim back any trees that are close to your house. “Trees can fall and damage your yard, roof or entire home,” Micetich says.

Add more insulation. Call in a pro to check your insulation and add more where necessary. “Proper levels of insulation will keep you warm in the winter and help lower your utility bills year-round,” says Micetich.

Seal up cracks. Inspect doors and windows for drafts and seal up any openings to avoid the loss of heat and warm air.

Insulate your pipes. Frozen pipes can burst, flooding your home and yard.

How to shovel snow

Snow shoveling tips

Once the snow hits and you have to shovel, there are some tips for staying healthy, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Take care of your heart: If you have heart problems, check with your physician before you start heavy exercise like shoveling snow.

Dress appropriately: Wear several layers of clothing and make sure to protect your hands and face from frostbite.

Drink plenty of water: Just like working out, you need to stay hydrated.

Pace yourself and protect your body: It's better to take your time, lift with your knees and beware of any pain or soreness you have while shoveling.

Have your phone: If you're experiencing an emergency, call 911.

Car dealers face challenge: Car dealers worry about the low demand for electric vehicles in Delaware

What to watch in 2024: Pivotal elections, Hunter Biden trial and more: Political stories we're following in 2024

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware expecting 1-3 inches of snow; depends on the temperatures