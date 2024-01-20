Snow stops as frigid wind chills, hypothermia risk return in Greater Cincinnati

While light snow showers are expected to continue in Greater Cincinnati into Saturday, the snow will eventually taper off only to be replaced by very cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills, according to the National Weather Service.

Much of the region is no longer under a winter weather advisory, though Hamilton, Butler, Warren and Clermont counties in Ohio and Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties in Kentucky are under a wind chill advisory from midnight until noon Saturday.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Clermont and Warren counties until 1 a.m. Saturday.

Light snow showers continue to move across the area this evening. Side roads and overpasses may become slippery as temperatures continue to drop. Use caution out on the roads. pic.twitter.com/nEnbB40Zqu — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 19, 2024

Frigid wind chills as low as 10 degrees below zero are expected to hit portions of southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and southeast Indiana, the weather service said. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions, like wearing warm clothing, a hat and gloves, aren't taken.

According to data collected by the National Weather Service, Greater Cincinnati received between 1 and 4 inches of snow Friday, depending on the area. Union in Northern Kentucky has the highest recorded amount so far at 4 inches. There were 3.8 inches recorded in Hebron and 3.5 inches in Florence early Friday.

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Saturday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 20 degrees and wind chill values as low as -5 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly clear at night, with a low of around -3 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 28 degrees and wind chill values as low as -9 degrees. Partly cloudy at night, with a low of around 17 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. At night, a chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with showers likely and a high near 44 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers at night, with a low of around 39 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Expect cloudy conditions with a high near 49 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Cloudy at night, with showers likely and a low around 41 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers likely and cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers are likely and cloudy again at night, with a low of around 43 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Cold temps, dangerous wind chills to replace snow